Search

What’s New: Four Hotel Projects Recently Added to the THP Database

new hotel projects
Created by Makenzie Huff for THP.News © THP
A wave of new hotel projects just landed in the THP database. Here are four worth a closer look.

Several new hotel projects have just been added to the THP database. Here, we’re focusing on four that are still in the early stages, which is exactly when suppliers should be paying attention. From a coastal build in Norway to a sanatorium-turned-hotel in Finland, these projects span different countries, construction types, and timelines, but they share one thing in common: nothing is locked in yet.

That’s the opportunity. Getting on a developer’s radar during pre-planning or vision stage—before contracts are signed and specs are finalized—is when suppliers have the best shot at shaping what gets built. Here’s a look at what’s coming up.

Scandic Finnsnes Hotel

  • Location: Finnsnes, Norway
  • Expected Opening Date: 2028
  • Construction Type: New Building
  • Construction Status: Pre-Planning
  • Stars: 4
  • Number of Rooms: 154
  • Architect: 70°N Architecture
  • Group: Scandic Hotels | Scandic Group

Valletta Cruise Port Hotel

  • Location: Valetta, Malta
  • Expected Opening Date: 2028
  • Construction Type: New Building
  • Construction Status: Pre-Planning
  • Stars: 5
  • Number of Rooms: 20
  • Developer: Valletta Cruise Port

Hotel Belmont Crans-Montana

  • Location: Crans-Montana, Switzerland
  • Expected Opening Date: 2028
  • Construction Type: Refurbishment
  • Construction Status: Pre-Planning
  • Stars: 5
  • Number of Rooms: 42
  • Investor/Owner: Maya Capital LLP

Paimio Sanatorium Hotel

  • Location: Paimio, Finland
  • Expected Opening Date: tba
  • Construction Type: Conversion
  • Construction Status: Vision
  • Stars: 4
  • Number of Rooms: 150
  • Architect: Snøhetta
  • Investor/Owner: Paimio Sanatorium Foundation

Keep an Eye on the Americas

These four projects offer a good snapshot of where hotel development is headed right now. There’s a mix of brand-new builds and adaptive reuse. Locations range from established leisure markets like Crans-Montana to up-and-coming spots like Finnsnes and Valletta. Whether you’re a hotel supplier finding projects, or an industry expert tracking construction trends, market expansion, or just curious about what’s opening next, projects like these are worth bookmarking now while details are still forming.

Of course, early-stage projects can shift—timelines move, plans get revised, and not everything that starts in pre-planning makes it to opening day. But that’s part of what makes them interesting to watch. As more details emerge on design, operators, and construction progress, we’ll keep tracking these in the THP database and sharing updates as they happen.

In the meantime, if you’re curious about what other major brands have in the pipeline, take a look at these four upcoming IHG hotels we recently covered.

Related Articles

Editor's Pick
IHG hotels

THP Picks: 4 Upcoming IHG Projects Worth Tracking

byMakenzie Huff | 29 Jun 2026 |
The earlier the stage, the bigger the opportunity. Here are four IHG projects worth watching right now...
Read More
Editor's Pick
hotels Egypt

Snapshot: 4 Projects in Egypt’s Hotel Pipeline

byMakenzie Huff | 26 Jun 2026 |
Explore four hotel projects in Egypt’s development pipeline, including upcoming properties in Sharm El-Sheikh, Cairo, Sidi Abd El Rahman, and Aswan...
Read More
Editor's Pick
Thailand hotels

Thailand’s Hotel Pipeline: 3 Hotels Currently Underway

byMakenzie Huff | 25 Jun 2026 |
From new builds to refurbishments, THP is tracking major hotel developments across Thailand. Here are 3 projects opening in 2027...
Read More

Found this data interesting?

Start a free trial of THP’s database with over 8,500 hotel projects and key contact details.

Sign up

Highlights