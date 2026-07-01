What’s New: Four Hotel Projects Recently Added to the THP Database

Several new hotel projects have just been added to the THP database. Here, we’re focusing on four that are still in the early stages, which is exactly when suppliers should be paying attention. From a coastal build in Norway to a sanatorium-turned-hotel in Finland, these projects span different countries, construction types, and timelines, but they share one thing in common: nothing is locked in yet.
That’s the opportunity. Getting on a developer’s radar during pre-planning or vision stage—before contracts are signed and specs are finalized—is when suppliers have the best shot at shaping what gets built. Here’s a look at what’s coming up.
Scandic Finnsnes Hotel
- Location: Finnsnes, Norway
- Expected Opening Date: 2028
- Construction Type: New Building
- Construction Status: Pre-Planning
- Stars: 4
- Number of Rooms: 154
- Architect: 70°N Architecture
- Group: Scandic Hotels | Scandic Group
Valletta Cruise Port Hotel
- Location: Valetta, Malta
- Expected Opening Date: 2028
- Construction Type: New Building
- Construction Status: Pre-Planning
- Stars: 5
- Number of Rooms: 20
- Developer: Valletta Cruise Port
Hotel Belmont Crans-Montana
- Location: Crans-Montana, Switzerland
- Expected Opening Date: 2028
- Construction Type: Refurbishment
- Construction Status: Pre-Planning
- Stars: 5
- Number of Rooms: 42
- Investor/Owner: Maya Capital LLP
Paimio Sanatorium Hotel
- Location: Paimio, Finland
- Expected Opening Date: tba
- Construction Type: Conversion
- Construction Status: Vision
- Stars: 4
- Number of Rooms: 150
- Architect: Snøhetta
- Investor/Owner: Paimio Sanatorium Foundation
Keep an Eye on the Americas
These four projects offer a good snapshot of where hotel development is headed right now. There’s a mix of brand-new builds and adaptive reuse. Locations range from established leisure markets like Crans-Montana to up-and-coming spots like Finnsnes and Valletta. Whether you’re a hotel supplier finding projects, or an industry expert tracking construction trends, market expansion, or just curious about what’s opening next, projects like these are worth bookmarking now while details are still forming.
Of course, early-stage projects can shift—timelines move, plans get revised, and not everything that starts in pre-planning makes it to opening day. But that’s part of what makes them interesting to watch. As more details emerge on design, operators, and construction progress, we’ll keep tracking these in the THP database and sharing updates as they happen.
In the meantime, if you’re curious about what other major brands have in the pipeline, take a look at these four upcoming IHG hotels we recently covered.