What’s New: Four Hotel Projects Recently Added to the THP Database

Several new hotel projects have just been added to the THP database. Here, we’re focusing on four that are still in the early stages, which is exactly when suppliers should be paying attention. From a coastal build in Norway to a sanatorium-turned-hotel in Finland, these projects span different countries, construction types, and timelines, but they share one thing in common: nothing is locked in yet.

That’s the opportunity. Getting on a developer’s radar during pre-planning or vision stage—before contracts are signed and specs are finalized—is when suppliers have the best shot at shaping what gets built. Here’s a look at what’s coming up.

Scandic Finnsnes Hotel

Location: Finnsnes, Norway

Finnsnes, Norway Expected Opening Date: 2028

2028 Construction Type: New Building

New Building Construction Status: Pre-Planning

Pre-Planning Stars: 4

4 Number of Rooms: 154

154 Architect: 70°N Architecture

70°N Architecture Group: Scandic Hotels | Scandic Group

Valletta Cruise Port Hotel

Location: Valetta, Malta

Valetta, Malta Expected Opening Date: 2028

2028 Construction Type: New Building

New Building Construction Status: Pre-Planning

Pre-Planning Stars: 5

5 Number of Rooms: 20

20 Developer: Valletta Cruise Port

Hotel Belmont Crans-Montana

Location: Crans-Montana, Switzerland

Crans-Montana, Switzerland Expected Opening Date: 2028

2028 Construction Type: Refurbishment

Refurbishment Construction Status: Pre-Planning

Pre-Planning Stars: 5

5 Number of Rooms: 42

42 Investor/Owner: Maya Capital LLP

Paimio Sanatorium Hotel

Location: Paimio, Finland

Paimio, Finland Expected Opening Date: tba

tba Construction Type: Conversion

Conversion Construction Status: Vision

Vision Stars: 4

4 Number of Rooms: 150

150 Architect: Snøhetta

Snøhetta Investor/Owner: Paimio Sanatorium Foundation

Keep an Eye on the Americas

These four projects offer a good snapshot of where hotel development is headed right now. There’s a mix of brand-new builds and adaptive reuse. Locations range from established leisure markets like Crans-Montana to up-and-coming spots like Finnsnes and Valletta. Whether you’re a hotel supplier finding projects, or an industry expert tracking construction trends, market expansion, or just curious about what’s opening next, projects like these are worth bookmarking now while details are still forming.

Of course, early-stage projects can shift—timelines move, plans get revised, and not everything that starts in pre-planning makes it to opening day. But that’s part of what makes them interesting to watch. As more details emerge on design, operators, and construction progress, we’ll keep tracking these in the THP database and sharing updates as they happen.

In the meantime, if you’re curious about what other major brands have in the pipeline, take a look at these four upcoming IHG hotels we recently covered.