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THP Picks: 4 Upcoming Radisson Projects Worth Tracking

Radisson Hotel Group
Created by Makenzie Huff for THP.News © THP
A look at four Radisson developments underway worldwide, from Radisson Blu to Radisson Individuals

Radisson Hotel Group continues to expand its global footprint with a brand portfolio spanning upscale, lifestyle, and individually branded segments. From the contemporary comfort of Radisson Blu and the bold, design-led energy of Radisson RED to the dependable quality of the core Radisson Hotel brand and the locally distinctive character of Radisson Individuals, the group has built brands adaptable to a wide variety of markets. The four projects featured here—located in Romania, Portugal, the Philippines, and India—offer a snapshot of that strategy in action.

Selected from the THP database, these developments represent a small sample of Radisson’s wider global pipeline. Two of the four projects are under construction, while the other two are in planning, highlighting the company’s expansion across regions, brand segments, and project types, with openings stretching from 2027 into 2031.

Together, these four projects reflect Radisson’s broad-based approach to expansion. Though only a small sample of the wider pipeline, they show Radisson growing across multiple regions and brand segments at once, from new-build resorts to refurbished properties.  

Radisson Blu Resort & Residences Mamaia

  • Location: Constanta, Romania
  • Construction Status: Planning
  • Expected Opening Date: 2028
  • Construction Type: New Building
  • Stars: 5
  • Number of Rooms: 234
  • Developer: Monarc Properties
  • Group: Radisson Blu | Radisson Hotel Group

Radisson RED Porto Gaia

  • Location: Porto, Portugal
  • Construction Status: Under Construction
  • Expected Opening Date: 2027
  • Construction Type: New Building
  • Stars: 4
  • Number of Rooms: 250
  • Developer: Value One
  • Group: Radisson RED | Radisson Hotel Group

Radisson Hotel SM Mall of Asia Manila

  • Location: Manila, Philippines
  • Construction Status: Planning
  • Expected Opening Date: 2031
  • Construction Type: New Building
  • Stars: 4
  • Number of Rooms: 200
  • Developer: SM Hotels and Conventions Corporation (SMHCC)
  • Group: Radisson | Radisson Hotel Group

Era Hotel Bhubaneswar, a Radisson Individuals

  • Location: Bhubaneswar, India
  • Construction Status: Under Construction
  • Expected Opening Date: 2027
  • Construction Type: Refurbishment
  • Stars: 4
  • Number of Rooms: 150
  • Developer: Global Eminence Services Private Limited.
  • Group: Radisson Individuals | Radisson Hotel Group

What These Four Radisson Projects Tell Us

No four projects can capture the full scope of Radisson’s pipeline, but this set offers a useful lens partly on where the company is placing its bets. A resort in Romania, a lifestyle build in Portugal, a mall-adjacent hotel in Manila, and a refurbishment in India point to a strategy built on variety—different brands, different market types, different paths to opening.

For hotel suppliers, the value lies in what sits behind these four projects. The THP database tracks the rest of Radisson’s pipeline in the same detail: project status, timelines, star ratings, the decision-makers attached to each one, and more. That level of visibility lets suppliers spot openings early, follow projects as they move from planning to construction, and reach the right contacts before a deal is already decided.

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