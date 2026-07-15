THP Picks: 4 Upcoming Radisson Projects Worth Tracking

Radisson Hotel Group continues to expand its global footprint with a brand portfolio spanning upscale, lifestyle, and individually branded segments. From the contemporary comfort of Radisson Blu and the bold, design-led energy of Radisson RED to the dependable quality of the core Radisson Hotel brand and the locally distinctive character of Radisson Individuals, the group has built brands adaptable to a wide variety of markets. The four projects featured here—located in Romania, Portugal, the Philippines, and India—offer a snapshot of that strategy in action.

Selected from the THP database, these developments represent a small sample of Radisson’s wider global pipeline. Two of the four projects are under construction, while the other two are in planning, highlighting the company’s expansion across regions, brand segments, and project types, with openings stretching from 2027 into 2031.

Together, these four projects reflect Radisson’s broad-based approach to expansion. Though only a small sample of the wider pipeline, they show Radisson growing across multiple regions and brand segments at once, from new-build resorts to refurbished properties.

Location: Constanta, Romania

Constanta, Romania Construction Status: Planning

Planning Expected Opening Date: 2028

2028 Construction Type: New Building

New Building Stars: 5

5 Number of Rooms: 234

234 Developer: Monarc Properties

Monarc Properties Group: Radisson Blu | Radisson Hotel Group

Location: Porto, Portugal

Porto, Portugal Construction Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Expected Opening Date: 2027

2027 Construction Type: New Building

New Building Stars: 4

4 Number of Rooms: 250

250 Developer: Value One

Value One Group: Radisson RED | Radisson Hotel Group

Location: Manila, Philippines

Manila, Philippines Construction Status: Planning

Planning Expected Opening Date: 2031

2031 Construction Type: New Building

New Building Stars: 4

4 Number of Rooms: 200

200 Developer: SM Hotels and Conventions Corporation (SMHCC)

SM Hotels and Conventions Corporation (SMHCC) Group: Radisson | Radisson Hotel Group

Location: Bhubaneswar, India

Bhubaneswar, India Construction Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Expected Opening Date: 2027

2027 Construction Type: Refurbishment

Refurbishment Stars: 4

4 Number of Rooms: 150

150 Developer: Global Eminence Services Private Limited.

Global Eminence Services Private Limited. Group: Radisson Individuals | Radisson Hotel Group

What These Four Radisson Projects Tell Us

No four projects can capture the full scope of Radisson’s pipeline, but this set offers a useful lens partly on where the company is placing its bets. A resort in Romania, a lifestyle build in Portugal, a mall-adjacent hotel in Manila, and a refurbishment in India point to a strategy built on variety—different brands, different market types, different paths to opening.

For hotel suppliers, the value lies in what sits behind these four projects. The THP database tracks the rest of Radisson’s pipeline in the same detail: project status, timelines, star ratings, the decision-makers attached to each one, and more. That level of visibility lets suppliers spot openings early, follow projects as they move from planning to construction, and reach the right contacts before a deal is already decided.