Frasers Grows Across Asia

Frasers Hospitality is making a major commitment to expansion of its serviced apartment brands across Asia, promising to open no less than 18 new sites between now and the end of 2028.

The additions will be across China, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam. In Thailand, the company will use the opening of the new Fraser Suites Bangkok later this year to showcase its refreshed Fraser Suites brand, with a functional design and support services designed around those planning extended stays in one destination. With 261 rooms, the property will occupy the upper floors of a 45 storey mixed use tower, sharing the block with offices and retail space.

A Portfolio of Extended Stay Assets

“Our focus is on expanding Frasers Hospitality’s serviced living portfolio in a disciplined and deliberate way, prioritising markets and formats where demand for longer-stay accommodation is strengthening structurally,” said Eu Chin Fen, the CEO of Frasers Hospitality. “Our strategy centres on investing in assets and brands that are designed for extended living, are operationally resilient and remain relevant across market cycles.”

Frasers offers serviced apartment stays across five different brands. Fraser Suites, Fraser Residence and Fraser Place are its established legacy brands, while Capri and Modena are tuned to appeal more to the younger, more adventurous traveller. In addition, Frasers also has a significant interest in the hotel space, owning the successful UK chains, Malmaison and Hotel du Vin.

Opening soon will be the 248 unit Capri by Fraser in Penang, one of two properties nearing completion in Malaysia. Also due is Fraser Residence Putrajaya, a lakeside development with 283 units, in a block featuring facilities for guests including a games room and playroom for children.

Later in 2026, the company will open its fourth property in Vietnam. The 401 unit Fraser Residence Hindoe City in Hanoi will be part of a major mixed use development on the edge of the city.

In China, the group is building out its Modena by Fraser brand, with two openings planned. This is a brand focused on delivering what young working professionals demand when travelling on placements for work, being typically close to major transport interchanges, and near key employment areas.

Growth in China

First to market will be Modena by Fraser Chengdu, situated close to the city’s main rail station, while Modena by Fraser Dalian will sit close to a major industrial and commercial hub, the Dalian Economic and Technological Development Zone. A further Chinese opening for later in 2026 will be in Wuzhen, a contrasting project for the Frasers Residence brand. With just 117 one and two bedroom apartments, it will provide long stay accommodation in the historic water town.

Autumn 2026 will see the group open its second site in Japan. The Fraser Place Roppongi will bring 120 serviced apartments into this cultural and lifestyle district of Tokyo. A mix of studios, one and two bed apartments, the block will also feature a lounge and gym for residents. It will join an existing Fraser Residence block in Osaka.