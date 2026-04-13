Ascott Signs 160-Key Nairobi Hotel

The Ascott Limited has announced the signing of Citadines Westview Nairobi, a 160-key hotel located in the Kilimani district of Kenya’s capital. Scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2028, the new property will complement the existing Somerset Westview Nairobi serviced apartments, creating a dual-brand offering designed to serve both short- and extended-stay travelers.

Expanding in a Growing Business Hub

Nairobi continues to evolve as a regional center for business and investment. Increased corporate activity, infrastructure growth, and stronger international connectivity are driving demand for flexible, high-quality accommodation. And this latest signing reflects Ascott’s focus on high-potential urban markets. The company already operates Somerset Westview Nairobi and has more properties planned in Kenya, signaling continued confidence in the country’s hospitality sector.

The development also highlights an ongoing partnership with Britam Holdings PLC, combining real estate investment with hospitality expertise to meet changing market needs.

Part of a Wider Africa Strategy

The Nairobi project is part of Ascott’s broader expansion across Africa. Over the past year, the company has secured 10 new signings across the continent. By 2028, its portfolio is expected to grow from 2 properties today to 23, spanning more than 2,800 units in 10 cities across 8 countries.

Growth markets include Morocco, Nigeria, and Ethiopia, where two new properties are planned in Addis Ababa’s Bole district.

Designed for Flexible Urban Living

Citadines Westview Nairobi will feature a mix of hotel rooms, studios, and one-bedroom apartments. Guests will have access to a range of amenities, including dining outlets, meeting spaces, a swimming pool, and a fully equipped gym. The food and beverage offering will complement nearby options at Somerset Westview Nairobi, including its rooftop bar and restaurant, helping create a more connected lifestyle destination.

Located in Kilimani, the property offers convenient access to major business districts and lifestyle hubs. The design aims to provide comfort and flexibility, whether guests are visiting for a short trip or a longer stay.