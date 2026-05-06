208-Room Hotel Planned for Giza

Sonesta International Hotels Corporation has recently announced their latest expansion project in Giza, Egypt. This new hotel development marks a significant step in Sonesta’s international growth plan.

A New Landmark in Giza

The newly announced Royal Sonesta Pyramids – Egypt is set to become a landmark destination, offering 208 rooms and suites with views of the iconic pyramids and the Grand Egyptian Museum. Scheduled to open in 2028, this hotel will offer guests an unforgettable experience in one of the world’s most historic locations.

This strategic move aligns with Sonesta’s commitment to expanding its presence in key international markets. Keith Pierce, Co-CEO of Sonesta, expressed his enthusiasm for the new project, stating, “International expansion has been a top priority for Sonesta, and we are thrilled to have another hotel join the growing portfolio in Egypt.”

Luxury and Convenience Combined

The Royal Sonesta Pyramids – Egypt will cater to all types of travelers with its exceptional amenities. Guests can enjoy a variety of dining options, an upscale gym and spa, and state-of-the-art meeting and conference facilities. Moreover, the hotel will be part of the award-winning Sonesta Travel Pass loyalty program, allowing guests to earn and redeem points for exclusive perks and opportunities, adding further value to their experience.

This new hotel will be the fourth Sonesta property in Egypt, joining other locations in Cairo, Luxor, and Aswan. Nahed Samir, VP of Operations & Development for Sonesta Middle East, noted the significance of this expansion, saying, “With the addition of The Royal Sonesta Pyramids – Egypt, we will now have Sonesta branded hotels in most of the major tourist areas in Egypt.”

Sonesta’s ongoing expansion in Egypt reflects its dedication to delivering world-class hospitality experiences across the globe. As the company continues to grow its international footprint, industry experts can expect more exciting developments from Sonesta in the future.