AC Hotel & Moxy Adds 310 Keys

McKibbon Equities, McKibbon Places, and McKibbon Hospitality joined city officials and project partners to break ground on the AC Hotel & Moxy Tampa Downtown. The dual-brand development is planned for Tampa’s Channel District and is scheduled to open in early 2028. The project adds new lifestyle hospitality supply to one of the city’s fastest-growing urban areas.

Located at 111 N. Meridian Ave., the 13-story property will feature 310 total rooms. This includes 175 rooms under the AC Hotel brand and 135 rooms under the Moxy brand. The development is designed to expand lodging options in downtown Tampa while supporting growing demand in the surrounding district.

Hotel Design and Amenities

The project will include a range of guest amenities and public spaces across multiple levels. Plans feature a ground-floor café and wine bar, a fifth-floor pool deck, and a rooftop restaurant and bar. The hotel will also include more than 6,500 square feet of event space for meetings and gatherings.

In addition, 10,531 square feet of retail space will be part of the development. This space is intended to activate the street level and provide services for both guests and the surrounding neighborhood. The design team includes Lindsay Pope Brayfield & Associates as architect and The Society handling interior design

Development and Operations

McKibbon Equities, led by President J.B. McKibbon, owns and develops the project. He said the development reflects the company’s long history in Tampa Bay and continued investment in the region. He also highlighted the importance of the Water Street and Channel District areas in Tampa’s ongoing growth.

McKibbon Places is serving as the project manager, while Coastal Construction is the general contractor. Coastal Construction said the project will support the continued evolution of the Channel District as a key urban destination. Once completed, McKibbon Hospitality will operate the hotel, joining its existing portfolio of hotels in the Tampa Bay area. Retail leasing for the ground-floor space will be led by SRS Real Estate Partners.