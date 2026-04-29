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IHG Grows Egypt Pipeline with 2 Aswan Hotels, 400 Rooms

hotels Egypt
IHG accelerates growth in Egypt with dual Holiday Inn signing © IHG
IHG grows in Aswan, Egypt with two new Holiday Inn branded hotels, adding 400 keys to their portfolio

IHG Hotels & Resorts has signed agreements to open two new Holiday Inn hotels in Aswan, Egypt, in partnership with Misr Holanda and Avenue for Development. The projects will add a total of 400 rooms to IHG’s growing portfolio in the country and mark the Holiday Inn brand’s entry into Aswan.

New Hotels in Aswan

Holiday Inn Aswan will feature 200 rooms and be located close to the city center and tourist attractions. Scheduled to open in 2029, the hotel will include three dining options and five flexible meeting spaces. The second property, Holiday Inn Resort New Aswan, will also offer 200 rooms and is planned to open in 2030. Located in the developing New Aswan area, it will provide a resort-style experience aimed at travelers seeking relaxation while enjoying the destination’s natural beauty and cultural richness.

Growing Focus on Egypt

IHG says Egypt remains a key growth market where the company already has a strong history. The new hotels are part of its plan to expand in popular tourism locations and meet rising demand for quality international accommodation. The new hotels are expected to support this demand and strengthen IHG’s partnerships with local developers.

Misr Holanda and Avenue for Development also expressed confidence in the partnership. They see strong potential in Aswan’s growing tourism sector and believe the new hotels will play an important role in the city’s hospitality offering.

Aswan’s Tourism Appeal

Aswan remains one of Egypt’s most attractive destinations, known for its scenic Nile landscapes, rich Nubian culture, and important historical sites such as the Temple of Philae. Its location along the Nile and its mix of natural beauty and heritage continue to draw travelers seeking cultural and immersive experiences.

IHG currently operates 10 hotels in Egypt across 5 brands and has 23 more in development, while globally the company has more than 6,900 hotels across over 100 countries, supported by a large pipeline of future projects.

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