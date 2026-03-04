Westin Cancun Acquired for All-Inclusive Conversion

Black Creek Mexico (BCM) has announced that affiliates of Alojica, its sponsored investment platform, together with Royalton Hotels & Resorts, have completed the acquisition of The Westin Resort & Spa, Cancun from affiliates of Marriott Vacations Worldwide. The partners plan to carry out a capital improvement program to convert the property as an All-Inclusive by Marriott Bonvoy resort under the Westin Hotels & Resorts brand.

The transaction marks Alojica’s fourth lodging investment in Mexico and its second partnership with Royalton. The resort’s conversion reflects continued interest in high-end all-inclusive properties, particularly in Cancun, a major international travel market for U.S. visitors.

Repositioning a Landmark Cancun Resort

Located in Punta Nizuc at the tip of the Cancun Hotel Zone, The Westin Resort & Spa, Cancun sits just minutes from Cancun International Airport, which receives more than 30 million passengers each year. The resort was designed by architect Ricardo Legorreta and includes 372 guestrooms and suites overlooking the Mexican Caribbean and the Nichupté Lagoon.

Amenities include five restaurants and bars, approximately 20,000 square feet of meeting space, and signature Westin features such as the Heavenly Spa by Westin and a Kids Club.

Eduardo Ahumada, Senior Vice President of Alojica, said, “We have tremendous conviction on the continued institutionalization and growth of high-end all-inclusive resorts in Mexico, particularly in Cancun which is the #1 international destination for U.S. travelers in the world.”

Daniel Díaz, Executive Vice President of Royalton Hotels & Resorts, noted, “We are pleased to partner once again on a landmark asset in Cancun, where Royalton will contribute its operational expertise to support value creation, capital efficiency, and the successful repositioning of the resort as a Westin All-Inclusive alongside Marriott International.”

Investment Platforms and Operating Partners

Black Creek Mexico is a private real estate investment management firm focused on Mexican markets. Since 1996, BCM-affiliated platforms have developed, acquired, and operated more than 175 properties across multiple asset classes, representing more than $3 billion in transaction value.

Sponsored by BCM, Alojica focuses exclusively on lodging real estate opportunities in Mexico and is actively seeking institutional investments in the country’s primary resort markets.

Royalton Hotels & Resorts operates a portfolio of all-inclusive resorts across seven Caribbean destinations, offering a range of branded and experiential hospitality concepts.