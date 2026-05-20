Snapshot: 3 Projects in Austria’s Hotel Pipeline

Austria’s hotel development market continues to evolve through a combination of conversions, refurbishments, and new-build projects across key tourism and business destinations. Cities such as Vienna and Salzburg remain central to hospitality investment activity, while resort destinations around the country are also seeing upgrades aimed at strengthening Austria’s year-round travel offering.

Listed below are three projects currently underway in Austria, taken from the THP database. These developments are at important construction and planning stages, creating opportunities for suppliers and industry experts to begin outreach efforts. With procurement, fit-out planning, and operational preparation still ongoing across several of these projects, the current phase can be a key window for establishing relationships and identifying partnership opportunities.

Location: Vienna, Austria

Vienna, Austria Expected Opening Date: 2029

2029 Construction Type: New Building

New Building Stars: 4

4 Number of Rooms: 298

298 Construction Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Developer: STRABAG Real Estate

STRABAG Real Estate Hotel Group: Dorint Hotels & Resorts

Kimpton Hotel Salzburg

Location: Salzburg, Austria

Salzburg, Austria Expected Opening Date: 2028

2028 Construction Type: Conversion

Conversion Stars: 5

5 Number of Rooms: 119

119 Construction Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Developer: Midstad B.V.

Midstad B.V. Hotel Group: Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants | IHG Hotels & Resorts

Sheraton Vienna

Location: Vienna, Austria

Vienna, Austria Expected Opening Date: 2027 Q1

2027 Q1 Construction Type: Refurbishment

Refurbishment Stars: 5

5 Number of Rooms: 310

310 Construction Status: Planning

Planning Interior Designer: BWM Architektur & Design

BWM Architektur & Design Hotel Group: Sheraton Hotels & Resorts

Monitoring Hotel Development Across Austria

Hotel development activity across Austria continues to rise, with new projects advancing in both major gateway cities and emerging tourism destinations. From Vienna to Salzburg, investment in hospitality remains strong as travel demand, tourism infrastructure, and mixed-use developments continue to expand across the region.

As more hotels move through the planning, refurbishment, and construction phases, staying informed on project activity is increasingly important for suppliers and hospitality professionals seeking new business opportunities. For more hotel projects across Austria and other global markets, explore the THP database for the latest pipeline updates, development insights, key contacts, and project information.