2026 Hotel Openings in Germany: 4 Projects to Watch

Germany’s hospitality scene is set for a wave of openings in 2026, with four notable hotel projects highlighting a clear industry pattern: refurbishment and repositioning are becoming just as important as new-build construction.
Across major cities, developers are balancing heritage assets with modern design and branding strategies, reflecting evolving guest expectations. The projects referenced are drawn from the THP database.
Hamburg: Boutique Conversion in City Center
- Project: Living Hotel l’Opera Hamburg
- Location: Gänsemarkt, Büschstraße
- Rooms: 89
- Category: 4-star
- Opening: Late 2026
A new boutique hotel is planned for central Hamburg, created through the conversion of an existing property. Designed by B+H Architekturbüro GbR, the project reflects growing demand for smaller, design-led urban accommodations.
Frankfurt: Legacy Hotels Repositioned
Two projects in Frankfurt and the surrounding region underscore a trend toward upgrading established properties.
Grandhotel Hessischer Hof
- Rooms: 130
- Category: 5-star
- Opening: April 2026
- Operator: Indian Hotels Company Limited
The landmark hotel will reopen following refurbishment, combining updated operations with preserved heritage elements. Notably, the well-known Jimmy’s Bar will remain unchanged.
Hotel Schloss Reinhartshausen
- Rooms: 53
- Category: Boutique luxury
- Brand: IHG
- Design: Constanze Ladner Interior Design
This property is undergoing extensive renovation and will relaunch with a more intimate, design-focused positioning under a global brand.
Leverkusen: Brand Conversion Strategy
- Project: Delta Hotels Leverkusen
- Rooms: 193
- Brand: Delta Hotels by Marriott
- Previous: Leoso-Hotel
In North Rhine-Westphalia, a full-scale refurbishment will transform the former Leoso-Hotel into a Marriott-branded property. The project exemplifies a common industry approach: upgrading existing assets and aligning them with established international brands.
Market Insight: Refurbishment Dominates
Three of the four projects in this pipeline are centered on refurbishments or conversions rather than new construction, underscoring a broader shift in Germany’s hotel development strategy. With prime locations already built out in key cities, developers are increasingly focusing on upgrading existing properties instead of starting from scratch.