India’s Hotel Pipeline: 4 Projects Currently Underway

India has a number of new hotel projects in different cities. These include new buildings, refurbishments, extensions, and conversions across multiple hotel brands and locations.
For hotel suppliers and industry professionals, these projects provide insight into where investment and construction activity is taking place across the India market. Below are just four hotel developments currently listed in the THP database, highlighting project locations, expected opening dates, and construction activity shaping the country’s hospitality pipeline.
Hyatt Regency Guwahati Beharbari
- Location: Guwahati, India
- Expected Opening Date: 2027 Q2
- Construction Type: New Building
- Stars: 5
- Number of Rooms: 150
- Construction Status: Under Construction
- Project Management: Galaxy Infra Creations Private Limited
- Group: Hyatt Regency Hotels | Hyatt Hotels Corporation
Pullman Amritsar
- Location: Amritsar, India
- Expected Opening Date: 2027 Q1
- Construction Type: New Building
- Stars: 4
- Number of Rooms: 200
- Construction Status: Under Construction
- Developer: Worldwide Movers Pvt. Ltd.
- Group: Pullman Hotels & Resorts | Accor
Vivanta Jaipurin Jagatpura
- Location: Jaipur, India
- Expected Opening Date: TBA
- Construction Type: New Building
- Stars: 5
- Number of Rooms: 160
- Construction Status: Vision
- Developers: Wonder Build Developers
- Hotel Group: Vivanta by Taj | The Indian Hotels Company Limited
Mercure Siliguri
- Location: Siliguri, India
- Expected Opening Date: 2028
- Construction Type: New Building
- Stars: 4
- Number of Rooms: 50
- Construction Status: Planning
- Developer: Treebo Hospitality Ventures
- Group: Mercure Hotels | Accor
Tracking Hotel Development Across India
Hotel development activity in India includes projects in established hotel locations and in regional destinations. The pipeline includes new-build hotels, refurbishment projects, conversions, and extensions at different stages of development.
As more hotels move through vision, planning, under construction, and pre-opening construction phases, updated project information supports tracking of future developments for suppliers and hospitality professionals. For additional hotel projects in India and other markets, the THP database provides information on pipeline activity, project details, and key decision-maker contacts.