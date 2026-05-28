India’s Hotel Pipeline: 4 Projects Currently Underway

India has a number of new hotel projects in different cities. These include new buildings, refurbishments, extensions, and conversions across multiple hotel brands and locations.

For hotel suppliers and industry professionals, these projects provide insight into where investment and construction activity is taking place across the India market. Below are just four hotel developments currently listed in the THP database, highlighting project locations, expected opening dates, and construction activity shaping the country’s hospitality pipeline.

Location: Guwahati, India

Guwahati, India Expected Opening Date: 2027 Q2

2027 Q2 Construction Type: New Building

New Building Stars: 5

5 Number of Rooms: 150

150 Construction Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Project Management: Galaxy Infra Creations Private Limited

Galaxy Infra Creations Private Limited Group: Hyatt Regency Hotels | Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Location: Amritsar, India

Amritsar, India Expected Opening Date: 2027 Q1

2027 Q1 Construction Type: New Building

New Building Stars: 4

4 Number of Rooms: 200

200 Construction Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Developer: Worldwide Movers Pvt. Ltd.

Worldwide Movers Pvt. Ltd. Group: Pullman Hotels & Resorts | Accor

Location: Jaipur, India

Jaipur, India Expected Opening Date: TBA

TBA Construction Type: New Building

New Building Stars: 5

5 Number of Rooms: 160

160 Construction Status: Vision

Vision Developers: Wonder Build Developers

Wonder Build Developers Hotel Group: Vivanta by Taj | The Indian Hotels Company Limited

Location: Siliguri, India

Siliguri, India Expected Opening Date: 2028

2028 Construction Type: New Building

New Building Stars: 4

4 Number of Rooms: 50

50 Construction Status: Planning

Planning Developer: Treebo Hospitality Ventures

Treebo Hospitality Ventures Group: Mercure Hotels | Accor

Tracking Hotel Development Across India

Hotel development activity in India includes projects in established hotel locations and in regional destinations. The pipeline includes new-build hotels, refurbishment projects, conversions, and extensions at different stages of development.

As more hotels move through vision, planning, under construction, and pre-opening construction phases, updated project information supports tracking of future developments for suppliers and hospitality professionals. For additional hotel projects in India and other markets, the THP database provides information on pipeline activity, project details, and key decision-maker contacts.