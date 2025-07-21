Project of the Week: Canopy by Hilton Zanzibar

Search

Positioned to be Hilton’s latest eco-conscious hotel in Tanzania, set within the innovative BURJ Zanzibar development

Hilton’s dynamic Canopy by Hilton brand is making its debut in Tanzania, and this week on THP.News, we’re spotlighting the exciting Canopy by Hilton Zanzibar. This new hotel project is set to rise in the heart of Fumba Town as part of the innovative BURJ Zanzibar development—poised to become the tallest hybrid-timber tower in the world.

Positioning sustainability and lifestyle

The 162-room Canopy by Hilton Zanzibar—signed in partnership with CPS Live Limited—will offer a modern take on eco-conscious hospitality. Located on the podium level of BURJ Zanzibar, the hotel benefits from sustainable construction using engineered timber, reducing environmental impact compared to conventional methods. Fumba Town’s master plan brings together residential, retail, leisure, and educational amenities, all set along a lively seafront corniche with walking tracks, shops, restaurants, and an amphitheater.

Commenting on the signing, Carlos Khneisser, Vice President of Development for the Middle East and Africa at Hilton, said, “As we continue to diversify the presence of our award-winning brands across Africa, we are excited to partner with CPS Live Limited to debut Canopy by Hilton in Tanzania.”

Features and guest amenities

Canopy by Hilton Zanzibar aims to appeal to both leisure and business travelers. Here’s a look at what’s to come:

  • 162 guest rooms and suites designed for comfort and sophistication
  • A variety of dining options, including an all-day restaurant, specialty venue, lobby café, and pool bar
  • Meeting and event spaces up to 1,000m², plus an exterior garden and pre-function area
  • A fully equipped fitness center and spa, tailored for wellness-focused guests
  • An outdoor pool with a dedicated pool bar
Canopy by Hilton Zanzibar Guest Room Rendering © 2025 Hilton

Zanzibar itself is celebrated as a leisure destination, with guests able to explore spice tours, dhow cruises, and the historic Stone Town of Zanzibar, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Hilton’s re-entry into Tanzania with Canopy by Hilton Zanzibar is part of its broader expansion across Africa, including upcoming openings in Seychelles, Cape Town, and Tangier. For over six decades, Hilton has been a leader in hospitality across Africa and the Indian Ocean, with a growing portfolio of more than 100 properties currently operating or in development.

