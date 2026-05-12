Project of the Week: AC by Marriott Hotel at Fishers District

This week we head to Fishers, Indiana, where construction has already started on the state’s first AC by Marriott hotel—a 135-room, four-star property located within the growing Fishers District development. Scheduled to open in late 2026, the AC Hotel by Marriott Fishers is planning to be both a hospitality anchor and a retail hub, with approximately 15,500 square feet of street-level retail planned beneath the hotel footprint.

Developed by Thompson Thrift and managed by Dora Hospitality, the project is another expansion move for the European-inspired AC Hotels by Marriott brand, which has steadily been growing its hospitality portfolio over the years.

A New Addition to Fishers District

The hotel is being built within The Union at Fishers District, one of five developments tied to the larger Fishers District master plan near Interstate 69 and 116th Street. City officials and hospitality leaders gathered for the ceremonial groundbreaking in October. Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness joined Dora Hospitality President Vincent Dora and local development officials at the event, alongside business leaders including First Internet Bank Chairman and CEO David Becker, whose institution is financing the project.

Designed by Luminaut Inc., the hotel joins AC Hotels’ signature formula: contemporary interiors, efficient room layouts, and public gathering spaces intended to feel more like social lounges than traditional hotel lobbies.

Retail Below, Tapas Above

Inside, guests can expect meeting space, fitness facilities, the AC Lounge, and the AC Kitchen—concepts that have become staples of the AC Hotels brand. The food-and-beverage program will focus on European-inspired breakfast offerings and tapas-style evening service rather than large-scale restaurant operations.

For Dora Hospitality, the project also represents a milestone. The company called the development the first AC by Marriott hotel to begin construction in Indiana, giving the state entry into a brand that now operates more than 225 hotels globally across 33 countries and territories.