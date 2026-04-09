Two Anantara Hotels Planned for India

Minor Hotels is expanding its presence in India with two new Anantara properties, marking key milestones for the luxury brand in the country. The group, which operates more than 640 properties across 63 countries, has confirmed plans for its first resort and first urban hotel in India.

First Resort in Coorg

The Anantara Zanti Coorg Resort is scheduled to open in 2028 in the Western Ghats near Madikeri, Karnataka. Located within a forested setting, the 69-key property will draw inspiration from the region’s landscapes, coffee heritage, and Kodava culture.

Designed by architect Channa Daswatte, the resort will feature four dining venues, a swimming pool, a lobby lounge with a library, a spa and wellness center, fitness facilities, and spaces for meetings and events. A kids’ club will also be part of the project.

Anantara Zanti Coorg Resort © Minor International

Bimal Desai, Chairman of Zanti Hospitality, said, “Through this greenfield development, we aim to deliver authentic experiences that immerse guests in Coorg’s rich culture and pristine landscapes, setting a new benchmark for luxury hospitality in the region.”

William Heinecke, Founder and Chairman of Minor International, highlighted Coorg’s natural appeal as a strong fit for the Anantara brand, commenting, “The upcoming Anantara Zanti Coorg Resort will showcase our vision of creating distinctive stays that honor local culture, immersing guests in the destination’s vibrant nature and tradition.”

First Urban Hotel in Kolkata

The Anantara Kolkata Hotel is scheduled to open in 2032 and will be located within the World Trade Center Salt Lake development. The 170-key property is designed to support business travel and events demand in the city. Facilities will include two restaurants, a lobby lounge, flexible meeting spaces, a spa and wellness center, a gym, and a swimming pool.

The World Trade Center project is a joint venture between Aryan Realty and Merlin Group. Representatives from both companies described the development as a step forward for Kolkata’s position as a business and cultural hub, with the hotel expected to enhance the city’s hospitality landscape.

Heinecke added that the Kolkata signing reflects the brand’s ability to operate across both resort and city environments.

These two hotel projects build on the momentum of Anantara Jewel Bagh Jaipur, which introduced the brand in India in 2025, as well as the earlier signing of Avani+ Sunray Beach Visakhapatnam Resort.

Minor Hotels is aiming to reach 50 properties in India within the next decade. Its strategy spans leisure destinations and major cities, with the group’s expansion led through its luxury and premium brands, including Anantara, Avani, and NH Collection.