Hotel van Oranje Plans 2028 Return

Redevelopment work has started at Hotel van Oranje in Noordwijk aan Zee in the Netherlands. The project follows the start of construction on Residences van Oranje earlier this year. The redevelopment includes a renovation and extension of the five-star hotel on Koningin Wilhelminaboulevard.

The project will add two extra floors to the hotel along with a new façade, roof, and dome. Hotel van Oranje will also be connected by a skybridge to Residences van Oranje, two apartment complexes currently under construction nearby. The updated design is based on architecture commonly found in seaside destinations in southern France.

Hotel Facilities and Design

Once finished, the hotel will cover around 23,000 square meters and include 244 rooms and suites, several with stunning sea views. The property will also include restaurants, a lounge, a bar with a terrace, a ballroom, and meeting rooms for conferences, weddings, and events. The redevelopment will also include wellness and fitness facilities covering more than 2,000 square meters. Planned amenities include:

An indoor swimming pool

Saunas and steam rooms

Spa facilities

Fitness areas

Housekeeping and room service

24-hour security

A fine dining restaurant will be located inside the hotel’s new glass dome with views of the coast.

Partners and Timeline

The refurbishment is being carried out by HVO Hotel B.V., a consortium formed by Van Deursen Group, Dreef Beheer, and Ramphastos Investments. Hotel management will be handled in partnership with Vertiq Hospitality Partners, a European hospitality investment and management company.

Arno Schneider, speaking on behalf of HVO Hotel B.V., said the aim is to preserve the history of Hotel van Oranje while developing a destination for hotel guests and residents of Residences van Oranje.

Construction work will take place in phases. Work on the new façade and additional floors is scheduled to begin in the second quarter of 2026, and the renovated Hotel van Oranje is expected to open in autumn 2028.