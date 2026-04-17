Denver’s Hyatt Regency: A $70M Transformation

Hyatt Regency Denver at Colorado Convention Center has just announced the completion of a $70 million transformation, marking a new era for this downtown Denver landmark as it celebrates its 20-year anniversary.

A Fresh, Residential-Inspired Design

Hyatt Regency Denver has reimagined its 1,100 guestrooms and suites with a residential-inspired design philosophy of “Slow and True.” The newly transformed rooms offer guests a transition from the vibrant city atmosphere to a serene retreat. Each room now features natural materials like wood and stone, complemented by porcelain and vegan leather, creating a harmonious blend inspired by Denver’s natural beauty.

The upgraded rooms boast functional enhancements including under-TV storage, USB-C charging ports, improved lighting, and spacious work areas. A blend of warm furnishings and soft green accents reflect the Colorado landscape, while redesigned bathrooms offer glass-enclosed showers or new bathtubs, illuminated mirrors, and upgraded vanities.

Enhanced Spaces for Business and Leisure

The transformation extends beyond rooms to the hotel’s extensive meeting and event spaces. A brand-new 891-square-foot meeting area, Summit Five, offers a local-first design with an intimate setting ideal for smaller gatherings. The space seamlessly connects to the Denver City Terrace, offering stunning city views for receptions and events.

With over 60,000 square feet of flexible event spaces, including Denver’s largest hotel ballroom, the Hyatt Regency Denver remains a premier choice for both large-scale conventions and intimate gatherings. Guests can also enjoy dining at Former Saint Craft Kitchen and Taps, Peaks Lounge, and Assembly Hall Bar + Market.

Commitment to Sustainability and Community

Sustainability was a key focus throughout the renovation. Approximately 90% of furniture, mattresses, and artwork from previous guestrooms were resold, diverting waste from landfills. New bathroom installations utilized recycled materials, repurposing nearly half a million plastic bottles.

Greg Leonard, the hotel’s general manager, emphasized the transformation as a significant investment in both the physical space and the dedicated team behind it. Bill Mosher, CEO of the Denver Convention Center Hotel Authority, praised the collaboration with local vendors in bringing the vision to life, benefiting the broader Denver community.