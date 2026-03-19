Marriott Expands Luxury Presence in Maui

Marriott International has taken over management of The Resort at Kapalua Bay on Maui’s northwest coast under an agreement with Kemmons Wilson Hospitality Partners (KWHP). The transition took effect on March 14, 2026, while ownership of the property remains unchanged.

The oceanfront resort, set across 25 acres within the Kapalua Resort community, is now part of the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio. A renovation is planned, after which the property is expected to join the St. Regis Hotels & Resorts brand in 2027.

Management Transition and Brand Plans

Marriott is working with KWHP to oversee operations as the resort undergoes its conversion. The property remains open to guests during this period, continuing normal operations.

Company executives described the agreement as part of Marriott’s broader effort to expand its luxury portfolio. KWHP noted that the transition reflects its ongoing focus on enhancing guest experience at the resort. White Label Asset Management is supporting the repositioning of the property ahead of its planned rebranding.

Property Overview

The Resort at Kapalua Bay includes 146 multi-bedroom, ocean-view residences designed to offer privacy and residential-style comfort. The accommodations are positioned to serve travelers seeking longer stays or more spacious layouts.

Guests currently have access to a range of amenities:

Residential-style accommodations from 1,774 to over 4,050 square feet

Championship golf courses and tennis courts

A 40,000-square-foot spa with 19 treatment rooms

Indoor meeting space and extensive outdoor event areas

Direct access to Kapalua Bay Beach

Multiple outdoor pools, including a cascading lagoon pool

The agreement adds to Marriott’s presence in Hawai‘i, where the company operates around 30 properties and has 6 additional projects in development.

Marriott International, based in Bethesda, Maryland, manages a global portfolio of more than 9,800 properties across 145 countries and territories as of the end of 2025.