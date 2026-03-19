Search

Marriott Expands Luxury Presence in Maui

Marriott hotels Hawaii
The Resort at Kapalua Bay © Marriott International, Inc.
The Resort at Kapalua Bay enters Marriott’s portfolio and will become a St. Regis property following upgrades

Marriott International has taken over management of The Resort at Kapalua Bay on Maui’s northwest coast under an agreement with Kemmons Wilson Hospitality Partners (KWHP). The transition took effect on March 14, 2026, while ownership of the property remains unchanged.

The oceanfront resort, set across 25 acres within the Kapalua Resort community, is now part of the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio. A renovation is planned, after which the property is expected to join the St. Regis Hotels & Resorts brand in 2027.

Management Transition and Brand Plans

Marriott is working with KWHP to oversee operations as the resort undergoes its conversion. The property remains open to guests during this period, continuing normal operations.

Company executives described the agreement as part of Marriott’s broader effort to expand its luxury portfolio. KWHP noted that the transition reflects its ongoing focus on enhancing guest experience at the resort. White Label Asset Management is supporting the repositioning of the property ahead of its planned rebranding.

Property Overview

The Resort at Kapalua Bay includes 146 multi-bedroom, ocean-view residences designed to offer privacy and residential-style comfort. The accommodations are positioned to serve travelers seeking longer stays or more spacious layouts.

Guests currently have access to a range of amenities:

  • Residential-style accommodations from 1,774 to over 4,050 square feet
  • Championship golf courses and tennis courts
  • A 40,000-square-foot spa with 19 treatment rooms
  • Indoor meeting space and extensive outdoor event areas
  • Direct access to Kapalua Bay Beach
  • Multiple outdoor pools, including a cascading lagoon pool

The agreement adds to Marriott’s presence in Hawai‘i, where the company operates around 30 properties and has 6 additional projects in development.

Marriott International, based in Bethesda, Maryland, manages a global portfolio of more than 9,800 properties across 145 countries and territories as of the end of 2025.

Related Articles

Refurbishments
Hard Rock hotels

Hard Rock AC Begins $50M Renovation

byMakenzie Huff | 17 Feb 2026 |
More than 700 rooms, new restaurants, and major upgrades are underway at Hard Rock Atlantic City...
Read More
Refurbishments
hotel refurbishments

Queenstown Hotel Set for voco Refurbishment

byMakenzie Huff | 09 Feb 2026 |
IHG Hotels & Resorts will convert and refurbish its Queenstown hotel into voco Queenstown, with reopening planned for 2026...
Read More
Refurbishments
hotels EU

Major £42M upgrade for Corus Hotel

byMakenzie Huff | 06 Nov 2025 |
Immersive Hospitality invests £42M to redevelop Corus Hotel Hyde Park into Hyde & Seek, reopening in 2026 under Marriott’s Tribute Portfolio...
Read More

Found this data interesting?

Start a free trial of THP’s database with over 8,500 hotel projects and key contact details.

Sign up

Highlights