Hard Rock AC Begins $50M Renovation

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City has launched a $50 million capital improvement plan for 2026, with work already underway across the property. The upgrades include extensive guest room renovations, new dining concepts, and enhancements designed to elevate the overall visitor experience. Most projects are expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

North Tower Renovations and Property Enhancements

The investment will fund renovations to more than 700 standard guest rooms, over 60 suites, and 8 penthouses in the North Tower. Walkways and corridors throughout the tower will also be refreshed.

Additional improvements across the resort include:

New carpet installation on the casino floor and second-floor corridor

Installation of 16 electric vehicle chargers at Rocktane Gas & Wash

Exterior restorations at the South Tower

The 2026 plan builds on nearly $700 million invested in the resort since 2018. In 2023, the property announced $50 million in upgrades that included penthouse suite renovations, a new high-limit slot parlor, a private helicopter, and refreshed beachfront amenities.

“Our $50 million capital improvement plan for 2026 reflects Hard Rock Atlantic City’s unwavering commitment to reinvesting in our resort, our team members, and the Atlantic City community,” said George Goldhoff, President of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. “From redesigned guest suites and new dining concepts to world-class entertainment, and continued community engagement, these investments ensure we continue delivering an exceptional guest experience while honoring one of our four core mottos to ‘Love All, Serve All.’”

New Dining and Continued Entertainment Investment

The resort will also expand its culinary offerings with several new concepts. Sitar, an artfully designed East-Indian restaurant, is expected to debut with modern Indian cuisine influenced by diverse cultural traditions and Boardwalk views. Philadelphia favorite Federal Donuts and Chicken will open at the property this spring.

Entertainment remains a core focus. The resort continues to host A-list performers across its venues, including Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, Sound Waves, and the Vibe Stages. Performers scheduled for 2026 include Rod Stewart, Nikki Glaser, Daniel Tosh, James Taylor, Charlie Puth, and Ricardo Arjona.

The property’s commitment to its workforce earned it a third consecutive USA Today Top Workplaces Award in 2026. Since opening in 2018, the resort has partnered with more than 500 local organizations, supporting initiatives focused on education, food security, youth development, and social equity.

Hard Rock Atlantic City plans to continue aligning its investments with Atlantic City’s broader revitalization goals, reinforcing its role in the region’s economic and cultural growth.

Across the hospitality industry, regular reinvestment has become standard practice as hotels update rooms, dining venues, and public spaces to meet evolving guest expectations. Thoughtful renovations help properties stay competitive while keeping the experience fresh for returning visitors.