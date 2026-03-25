The Georgian Begins New Chapter with Hyatt

Hyatt Hotels Corporation has announced that The Georgian has joined The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, expanding the brand’s portfolio of independent luxury properties. The oceanfront hotel, located along Ocean Avenue in Santa Monica, brings its distinct 1930s character into Hyatt’s global network.

Originally built by Mrs. Rosamond Borde and designed by architect M. Eugene Durfee, The Georgian has long been part of Santa Monica’s coastal identity. Its Havana-deco style, turquoise façade, and art deco detailing have made it a recognizable landmark for decades.

Restoration and Design

The hotel underwent a restoration completed in 2023 by owner and operator JB Hotel Group. The project focused on preserving original architectural elements while updating the property for modern use.

Key updates include:

Restoration of the building’s original turquoise exterior

Revival of art deco plasterwork and moldings

Preservation and reinterpretation of historic interior details

Addition of landscaped terraces and coastal plantings

The result maintains the hotel’s historic identity while introducing contemporary touches across public spaces and guest accommodations.

Guest Experience and Community

The Georgian features 84 guest rooms, including 28 suites. Many rooms offer uninterrupted Pacific Ocean views, particularly west-facing suites with panoramic outlooks from sunrise to sunset. Interiors reflect 1930s influences through curved lines and layered textures, balanced with a modern finish.

Dining spaces are designed to function as social hubs for both guests and locals. The hotel includes:

A signature restaurant focused on seasonal Californian cuisine

A bar inspired by Hollywood’s golden age with classic cocktails

A café extending toward Ocean Avenue for daytime use

The overall atmosphere emphasizes ease and familiarity, with a focus on setting rather than spectacle.

The Georgian continues to position itself as a cultural space within Santa Monica. The Library features curated works, including collections connected to Los Angeles literary and artistic history. Adjacent to it, Gallery 33 hosts rotating exhibitions from established and emerging artists.

Brand Integration

As part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, The Georgian gains access to Hyatt’s global distribution platforms and the World of Hyatt network. The move also connects the hotel to a broader audience seeking independent, story-driven properties.

The Georgian joins other California properties in the collection, including Carmel Valley Ranch, Hotel Figueroa, Kissel Uptown Oakland, and Mar Monte Hotel.