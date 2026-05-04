Hyatt Pipeline Hits 151,000 Rooms in Q1 2026

Hyatt Hotels Corporation reported its first quarter 2026 results, showing continued growth across its global hotel portfolio and development pipeline. The company saw steady performance across key segments of its business, supported by ongoing demand across its brands and continued expansion in both established and new markets.

Strong First Quarter Performance

Hyatt delivered growth across key financial and operational metrics in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the same period in 2025.

Key highlights include:

Comparable system-wide hotel RevPAR increased 5.4%

Comparable system-wide all-inclusive Net Package RevPAR rose 7.4%

Gross fees increased 8.6% to $333 million

Adjusted EBITDA rose 2.1% to $266 million (or 2.9% adjusted for asset sales)

Net rooms grew 5.0% over the trailing twelve months

Pipeline of executed contracts reached a record 151,000 rooms, up 9.4%

Net income attributable to Hyatt was $38 million, with adjusted net income of $61 million. Diluted EPS stood at $0.40, while adjusted diluted EPS was $0.63. The company also returned capital to shareholders, repurchasing 840,249 shares for $135 million. Total capital returned, including dividends, reached $149 million in the quarter.

Hyatt Chair and CEO Mark S. Hoplamazian said the results reflect strength in the company’s fee-based business and its high-quality brand portfolio, supported by a strong pipeline and growing loyalty program.

Operations, Openings, and Outlook

Growth was led by luxury hotels, with leisure travel continuing to outperform other segments. Group and business travel also saw low single-digit growth. RevPAR growth was slightly impacted by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

All-inclusive resorts remained strong, with Net Package RevPAR rising 7.4%, despite weaker conditions in some markets. Gross fees increased across all major segments, driven by hotel performance, new openings, and the Playa Hotels acquisition.

Recent openings included:

Andaz Lisbon, expanding Hyatt’s lifestyle presence in Europe

Andaz Shanghai ITC, strengthening its luxury portfolio in Greater China

The Livingston in Brooklyn, marking the first Hyatt-branded hotel in the borough

Hyatt expects continued momentum for 2026, with guidance including:

RevPAR growth of 2.0% to 4.0%

Net rooms growth of 6.0% to 7.0%

Net income of $255 million to $350 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $1,155 million to $1,205 million (13% to 18% growth)

Capital returns of $325 million to $375 million

The company noted that growth is expected to be supported by improving U.S. travel trends, while international performance may vary due to geopolitical and regional demand conditions.