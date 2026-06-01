New York Hotels: 4 Projects Currently Under Construction

New York City has many new hotel projects currently underway in multiple cities. These include new buildings, refurbishments, extensions, and conversions across multiple hotel brands and locations.

For hotel suppliers and industry professionals, these projects provide insight into where investment and construction activity is taking place across the US market. Below are just four hotel developments in New York currently listed in the THP database, highlighting project locations, expected opening dates, key contact details, and construction activity.

Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Expected Opening Date: 2026 Q4

2026 Q4 Construction Type: Refurbishment

Refurbishment Stars: 5

5 Number of Rooms: 145

145 Construction Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Developer: Asset World Corporation

Asset World Corporation Group: Nobu Hotels | Nobu Hospitality

Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Expected Opening Date: TBA

TBA Construction Type: New Building

New Building Stars: 5

5 Number of Rooms: 173

173 Construction Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Architects: Peter Poon Architects and Marin Architects

Location: Glens Falls North, New York

Glens Falls North, New York Expected Opening Date: 2027

2027 Construction Type: New Building

New Building Stars: 4

4 Number of Rooms: 110

110 Construction Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Developer: Matrix Hotels

Matrix Hotels Hotel Group: TownePlace Suites by Marriott | Marriott International, Inc.

Location: Niagara Falls, New York

Niagara Falls, New York Expected Opening Date: 2026 Q2

2026 Q2 Construction Type: Refurbishment

Refurbishment Stars: 5

5 Number of Rooms: 391

391 Construction Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Investor / Owner: American Niagara Hospitality

American Niagara Hospitality Group: Sheraton Hotels & Resorts | Marriott International, Inc.

Tracking Hotel Development Across the States

Hotel development activity in New York includes projects that are in all different phases of construction: vision, planning, under construction, and pre-opening. Above were just four examples of projects currently under construction.

As more hotels move through these phases, updated project information supports tracking of future developments for suppliers and hospitality professionals. For additional hotel projects in any state or country, the THP database provides information on pipeline activity, project details, and key decision-maker contacts.