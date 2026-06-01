New York Hotels: 4 Projects Currently Under Construction

New York City has many new hotel projects currently underway in multiple cities. These include new buildings, refurbishments, extensions, and conversions across multiple hotel brands and locations.
For hotel suppliers and industry professionals, these projects provide insight into where investment and construction activity is taking place across the US market. Below are just four hotel developments in New York currently listed in the THP database, highlighting project locations, expected opening dates, key contact details, and construction activity.
Plaza Athenee Nobu Hotel and Spa New York
- Location: New York, New York
- Expected Opening Date: 2026 Q4
- Construction Type: Refurbishment
- Stars: 5
- Number of Rooms: 145
- Construction Status: Under Construction
- Developer: Asset World Corporation
- Group: Nobu Hotels | Nobu Hospitality
Xadia Hotel
- Location: New York, New York
- Expected Opening Date: TBA
- Construction Type: New Building
- Stars: 5
- Number of Rooms: 173
- Construction Status: Under Construction
- Architects: Peter Poon Architects and Marin Architects
TownePlace Suites by Marriott Queensbury
- Location: Glens Falls North, New York
- Expected Opening Date: 2027
- Construction Type: New Building
- Stars: 4
- Number of Rooms: 110
- Construction Status: Under Construction
- Developer: Matrix Hotels
- Hotel Group: TownePlace Suites by Marriott | Marriott International, Inc.
Sheraton Niagara Falls
- Location: Niagara Falls, New York
- Expected Opening Date: 2026 Q2
- Construction Type: Refurbishment
- Stars: 5
- Number of Rooms: 391
- Construction Status: Under Construction
- Investor / Owner: American Niagara Hospitality
- Group: Sheraton Hotels & Resorts | Marriott International, Inc.
Tracking Hotel Development Across the States
Hotel development activity in New York includes projects that are in all different phases of construction: vision, planning, under construction, and pre-opening. Above were just four examples of projects currently under construction.
As more hotels move through these phases, updated project information supports tracking of future developments for suppliers and hospitality professionals. For additional hotel projects in any state or country, the THP database provides information on pipeline activity, project details, and key decision-maker contacts.