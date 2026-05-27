UK Hotel Pipeline: 4 Projects Currently Underway

Hospitality development activity continues to grow across the UK, with a wide range of hotel projects moving forward in key markets. From luxury resorts to large mixed-use developments, new hospitality projects are reshaping destinations across the region.

For hotel suppliers and industry professionals, these projects provide insight into where investment and construction activity is taking place across the UK market. Below are just four hotel developments currently listed in the THP database, highlighting project locations, expected opening dates, and construction activity shaping the country’s hospitality pipeline.

Location: Harrogate, England

Harrogate, England Expected Opening Date: 2030

2030 Construction Type: Extension

Extension Stars: 5

5 Number of Rooms: 150

150 Construction Status: Planning

Planning Project Management: Richard Boothroyd Associates

Location: Glasgow, Scotland

Glasgow, Scotland Expected Opening Date: 2026 Q2

2026 Q2 Construction Type: Refurbishment

Refurbishment Stars: 4

4 Number of Rooms: 76

76 Construction Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Management Company: Oberland

Location: London, England

London, England Expected Opening Date: 2029

2029 Construction Type: New Building

New Building Stars: 5

5 Number of Rooms: 171

171 Construction Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Developers: Hotel Properties Limited, Samson House Ltd., and Native Land

Hotel Properties Limited, Samson House Ltd., and Native Land Hotel Group: Mandarin Oriental Hotels

Location: Edinburgh, Scotland

Edinburgh, Scotland Expected Opening Date: 2027 Q3

2027 Q3 Construction Type: Extension

Extension Stars: 4

4 Number of Rooms: 10

10 Construction Status: Planning

Planning Developer: J & M Cameron Properties Ltd.

Tracking Hotel Development Across the UK

Hotel development activity across the UK remains varied, with projects moving ahead in both established hospitality markets and regional destinations. New-build hotels, refurbishment projects, and extensions continue to shape the pipeline as operators and developers invest across different segments of the market.

With more hotels entering the planning, pre-opening, and under construction phases, staying updated on project activity is increasingly valuable for suppliers and hospitality professionals looking to identify future opportunities. For more hotel projects across the UK and other global markets, explore the THP database for the latest pipeline updates, development insights, key contacts, and project information.