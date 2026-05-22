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Snapshot: 4 Hotel Projects Currently in Pre-Planning

pre-planning hotels
Created by Makenzie Huff for THP.News © THP
A selection of hotel projects currently in pre-planning highlights upcoming opportunities for suppliers involved in hospitality development

Hotel development activity continues to move forward across several markets, with a growing number of projects entering the pre-planning and early development stages. For hotel suppliers, especially those working in architecture, design, construction, and fit-out, these early phases provide valuable opportunities to begin outreach and build relationships before projects move further into development.

The following projects are a small sample from the THP database of hotel projects currently underway and in the pre-planning phase. The selection includes both new-build developments and refurbishment projects across North America, Europe, South America, and Africa.

The James Hotel & Residences Downtown Miami

  • Location: Florida, United States
  • Expected Opening Date: 2028
  • Construction Type: New Building
  • Stars: 4
  • Number of Rooms: 336
  • Architect: IDEA Architect
  • Hotel Group: Sonesta Hotels, Resorts & Cruises | Sonesta International Hotels Corporation

Masseria del Cardinale

  • Location: Fasano, Italy
  • Expected Opening Date: 2028
  • Construction Type: Refurbishment
  • Stars: 5
  • Number of Rooms: 86
  • Developer: Dekus
  • Hotel Group: The Rocco Forte Collection (Rocco Forte Hotels) | Rocco Forte Hotels

HQ Hotel Sao Paulo

  • Location: Sao Paulo, Brazil
  • Expected Opening Date: 2028
  • Construction Type: New Building
  • Stars: 5
  • Number of Rooms: 100
  • Developer: INC Urban Developers
  • Hotel Group: Registry Collection Hotels | Wyndham Hotel Group

InterContinental Cairo New Capital

  • Location: Cairo, Egypt
  • Expected Opening Date: 2028
  • Construction Type: New Building
  • Stars: 5
  • Number of Rooms: 300
  • Developer: Pyramids Developments
  • Hotel Group: InterContinental Hotels & Resorts | IHG Hotels & Resorts

Tracking Hotel Projects in Early Development

Many hotel projects around the world are now moving through those early stages that create opportunities for suppliers to connect with projects before construction begins. For companies working in architecture, design, construction, interiors, and hotel fit-out, early project visibility can help support business development and future partnerships.

The projects featured here are only a small sample from the THP database, which tracks hotel developments across global markets at different stages of planning, refurbishment, and construction. The database includes project timelines, development updates, and key information for hospitality professionals monitoring new opportunities in the sector.

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