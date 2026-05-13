EMEA Hotel Pipeline: 4 Projects to Watch

Hospitality development activity remains active across the EMEA region, with a wide range of hotel projects progressing in key markets throughout Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. From luxury, 5-star hotels to mixed-use developments, new hotel projects are being planned throughout the region.

For hotel suppliers and industry professionals, these developments provide a look into where new opportunities are taking shape. Below are four hotel projects currently in development across the EMEA region—sourced from the THP database—that give a snapshot into important project details, locations, scale, and the latest activity influencing hospitality growth.

Autograph Collection Paris Vendome

Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Expected Opening Date: 2027

2027 Construction Type: Refurbishment

Refurbishment Stars: 5

5 Number of Rooms: 157

157 Construction Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Investor / Owner: Archer Hotel Capital

Archer Hotel Capital Hotel Group: Marriott International | Autograph Collection

Kempinski Hotel Palm Jumeirah

Location: Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Dubai, United Arab Emirates Expected Opening Date: 2026 Q4

2026 Q4 Construction Type: Refurbishment

Refurbishment Stars: 5

5 Number of Rooms: 244

244 Construction Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Interior Designer: Antonovich Group

Antonovich Group Hotel Group: Kempinski Hotels & Resorts

The Residences 6th Settlement

Location: Cairo, Egypt

Cairo, Egypt Expected Opening Date: 2030

2030 Construction Type: New Building

New Building Stars: 4

4 Number of Rooms: 300

300 Construction Status: Pre-Planning

Pre-Planning Developer: Nawassy Developments

Nawassy Developments Hotel Group: Rotana Hotel Management Company | The Residences by Rotana

Hotelproject Kurklinik Bad Colberg

Location: Heldburg, Germany

Heldburg, Germany Expected Opening Date: 2029

2029 Construction Type: Conversion

Conversion Stars: 4

4 Number of Rooms: 260

260 Construction Status: Planning

Planning Developer: InterSPA Deutschland Betreiber-GmbH

Tracking Hotel Development Across EMEA

Hotel development activity across the EMEA region is always continuing to expand, with projects continuing to move forward in both major cities and small towns. Investment in hospitality remains active across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, supported by tourism growth, new projects, and increasing travel demand.

As more hotels enter planning and construction stages, access to accurate project data is becoming increasingly important for suppliers and industry professionals monitoring market activity and future opportunities. To explore more hotel projects across the EMEA region and worldwide, visit the THP database. It provides detailed information on hotel pipelines, construction timelines, and key project contacts.