EMEA Hotel Pipeline: 4 Projects to Watch

Hospitality development activity remains active across the EMEA region, with a wide range of hotel projects progressing in key markets throughout Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. From luxury, 5-star hotels to mixed-use developments, new hotel projects are being planned throughout the region.
For hotel suppliers and industry professionals, these developments provide a look into where new opportunities are taking shape. Below are four hotel projects currently in development across the EMEA region—sourced from the THP database—that give a snapshot into important project details, locations, scale, and the latest activity influencing hospitality growth.
Autograph Collection Paris Vendome
- Location: Paris, France
- Expected Opening Date: 2027
- Construction Type: Refurbishment
- Stars: 5
- Number of Rooms: 157
- Construction Status: Under Construction
- Investor / Owner: Archer Hotel Capital
- Hotel Group: Marriott International | Autograph Collection
Kempinski Hotel Palm Jumeirah
- Location: Dubai, United Arab Emirates
- Expected Opening Date: 2026 Q4
- Construction Type: Refurbishment
- Stars: 5
- Number of Rooms: 244
- Construction Status: Under Construction
- Interior Designer: Antonovich Group
- Hotel Group: Kempinski Hotels & Resorts
The Residences 6th Settlement
- Location: Cairo, Egypt
- Expected Opening Date: 2030
- Construction Type: New Building
- Stars: 4
- Number of Rooms: 300
- Construction Status: Pre-Planning
- Developer: Nawassy Developments
- Hotel Group: Rotana Hotel Management Company | The Residences by Rotana
Hotelproject Kurklinik Bad Colberg
- Location: Heldburg, Germany
- Expected Opening Date: 2029
- Construction Type: Conversion
- Stars: 4
- Number of Rooms: 260
- Construction Status: Planning
- Developer: InterSPA Deutschland Betreiber-GmbH
Tracking Hotel Development Across EMEA
Hotel development activity across the EMEA region is always continuing to expand, with projects continuing to move forward in both major cities and small towns. Investment in hospitality remains active across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, supported by tourism growth, new projects, and increasing travel demand.
As more hotels enter planning and construction stages, access to accurate project data is becoming increasingly important for suppliers and industry professionals monitoring market activity and future opportunities. To explore more hotel projects across the EMEA region and worldwide, visit the THP database. It provides detailed information on hotel pipelines, construction timelines, and key project contacts.