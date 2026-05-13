Search

EMEA Hotel Pipeline: 4 Projects to Watch

hotels EMEA
Created by Makenzie Huff for THP.News © THP
A data-driven look at hotel projects currently in planning and under construction across the EMEA region

Hospitality development activity remains active across the EMEA region, with a wide range of hotel projects progressing in key markets throughout Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. From luxury, 5-star hotels to mixed-use developments, new hotel projects are being planned throughout the region.

For hotel suppliers and industry professionals, these developments provide a look into where new opportunities are taking shape. Below are four hotel projects currently in development across the EMEA region—sourced from the THP database—that give a snapshot into important project details, locations, scale, and the latest activity influencing hospitality growth.

Autograph Collection Paris Vendome

  • Location: Paris, France
  • Expected Opening Date: 2027
  • Construction Type: Refurbishment
  • Stars: 5
  • Number of Rooms: 157
  • Construction Status: Under Construction
  • Investor / Owner: Archer Hotel Capital
  • Hotel Group: Marriott International | Autograph Collection

Kempinski Hotel Palm Jumeirah

  • Location: Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  • Expected Opening Date: 2026 Q4
  • Construction Type: Refurbishment
  • Stars: 5
  • Number of Rooms: 244
  • Construction Status: Under Construction
  • Interior Designer: Antonovich Group
  • Hotel Group: Kempinski Hotels & Resorts

The Residences 6th Settlement

  • Location: Cairo, Egypt
  • Expected Opening Date: 2030
  • Construction Type: New Building
  • Stars: 4
  • Number of Rooms: 300
  • Construction Status: Pre-Planning
  • Developer: Nawassy Developments
  • Hotel Group: Rotana Hotel Management Company | The Residences by Rotana

Hotelproject Kurklinik Bad Colberg

  • Location: Heldburg, Germany
  • Expected Opening Date: 2029
  • Construction Type: Conversion
  • Stars: 4
  • Number of Rooms: 260
  • Construction Status: Planning
  • Developer: InterSPA Deutschland Betreiber-GmbH

Tracking Hotel Development Across EMEA

Hotel development activity across the EMEA region is always continuing to expand, with projects continuing to move forward in both major cities and small towns. Investment in hospitality remains active across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, supported by tourism growth, new projects, and increasing travel demand.

As more hotels enter planning and construction stages, access to accurate project data is becoming increasingly important for suppliers and industry professionals monitoring market activity and future opportunities. To explore more hotel projects across the EMEA region and worldwide, visit the THP database. It provides detailed information on hotel pipelines, construction timelines, and key project contacts.

Related Articles

Editor's Pick
hotel projects APAC

APAC Hotel Pipeline: 4 Projects Currently Underway

byMakenzie Huff | 07 May 2026 |
A data-driven look at hotel projects currently under construction across the APAC region...
Read More
Project Watch
hotel developments Singapore

Frasers House, A Luxury Collection Hotel | Singapore

byMakenzie Huff | 01 May 2026 |
A heritage hotel begins a major transformation, combining careful restoration with modern upgrades...
Read More
Editor's Pick
hotel renovations

Renovate or Build? The Decision Shaping Today’s Hotel Industry

byMakenzie Huff | 23 Apr 2026 |
In hospitality development, the choice between renovating existing hotels and building new ones continues to shape investment decisions worldwide...
Read More

Found this data interesting?

Start a free trial of THP’s database with over 8,500 hotel projects and key contact details.

Sign up

Highlights