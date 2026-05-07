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APAC Hotel Pipeline: 4 Projects Currently Underway

hotel projects APAC
Created by Makenzie Huff for THP.News © THP
A data-driven look at hotel projects currently under construction across the APAC region

The Asia-Pacific hospitality sector continues to see strong development activity, with major hotel projects moving forward across the region. From luxury resorts to large-scale mixed-use developments, new properties are being planned throughout APAC.

For hotel suppliers and industry experts, these projects offer a closer look at where future opportunities are emerging. Below are four hotel projects currently underway across the APAC region—sourced from the THP database—highlighting the scale, location, development details, and key stats shaping current hospitality growth.

Regent Kuala Lumpur

  • Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
  • Expected Opening Date: 2027
  • Construction Type: New Building
  • Stars: 5
  • Number of Rooms: 250
  • Construction Status: Under Construction
  • Developer: Multibay Development Sdn.Bhd
  • Hotel Group: IHG Hotels & Resorts | Regent Hotels & Resorts

The Ritz-Carlton, Gold Coast

  • Location: Queensland, Australia
  • Expected Opening Date: 2027
  • Construction Type: New Building
  • Stars: 5
  • Number of Rooms: 152
  • Construction Status: Planning
  • Developer: Pelligra Group
  • Hotel Group: Marriott International | The Ritz-Carlton Hotels

Mana Island Resort and Spa Fiji

  • Location: Nadroga-Navosa, Fiji
  • Expected Opening Date: 2027
  • Construction Type: Refurbishment
  • Stars: 4
  • Number of Rooms: 160
  • Construction Status: Planning
  • Hotel Group: Radisson Hotel Group | Radisson Individuals

JdV by Hyatt Shanghai Jing‘an

  • Location: Shanghai, China
  • Expected Opening Date: 2028
  • Construction Type: Conversion
  • Stars: 4
  • Number of Rooms: 150
  • Construction Status: Pre-Planning
  • Hotel Group: Hyatt Hotels Corporation | JDV by Hyatt

Monitoring APAC Hotel Growth

Hotel development across the APAC region is always growing and adapting, with projects continuing to move forward in both major cities and emerging destinations. Growth is being driven by factors such as infrastructure investment and ongoing demand for new hospitality supply.

As more projects progress into construction, having access to reliable and up-to-date data is important for suppliers and industry experts looking to track opportunities and understand market activity. To explore more hotel projects in APAC and globally, visit the THP database. It provides detailed information on hotel pipelines, construction timelines, and key project stakeholders.

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