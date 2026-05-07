APAC Hotel Pipeline: 4 Projects Currently Underway

The Asia-Pacific hospitality sector continues to see strong development activity, with major hotel projects moving forward across the region. From luxury resorts to large-scale mixed-use developments, new properties are being planned throughout APAC.

For hotel suppliers and industry experts, these projects offer a closer look at where future opportunities are emerging. Below are four hotel projects currently underway across the APAC region—sourced from the THP database—highlighting the scale, location, development details, and key stats shaping current hospitality growth.

Regent Kuala Lumpur

Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Expected Opening Date: 2027

2027 Construction Type: New Building

New Building Stars: 5

Number of Rooms: 250

250 Construction Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Developer: Multibay Development Sdn.Bhd

Multibay Development Sdn.Bhd Hotel Group: IHG Hotels & Resorts | Regent Hotels & Resorts

The Ritz-Carlton, Gold Coast

Location: Queensland, Australia

Queensland, Australia Expected Opening Date: 2027

2027 Construction Type: New Building

New Building Stars: 5

Number of Rooms: 152

152 Construction Status: Planning

Planning Developer: Pelligra Group

Pelligra Group Hotel Group: Marriott International | The Ritz-Carlton Hotels

Mana Island Resort and Spa Fiji

Location: Nadroga-Navosa, Fiji

Nadroga-Navosa, Fiji Expected Opening Date: 2027

2027 Construction Type: Refurbishment

Refurbishment Stars: 4

Number of Rooms: 160

160 Construction Status: Planning

Planning Hotel Group: Radisson Hotel Group | Radisson Individuals

JdV by Hyatt Shanghai Jing‘an

Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Expected Opening Date: 2028

2028 Construction Type: Conversion

Conversion Stars: 4

Number of Rooms: 150

150 Construction Status: Pre-Planning

Pre-Planning Hotel Group: Hyatt Hotels Corporation | JDV by Hyatt

Monitoring APAC Hotel Growth

Hotel development across the APAC region is always growing and adapting, with projects continuing to move forward in both major cities and emerging destinations. Growth is being driven by factors such as infrastructure investment and ongoing demand for new hospitality supply.

As more projects progress into construction, having access to reliable and up-to-date data is important for suppliers and industry experts looking to track opportunities and understand market activity. To explore more hotel projects in APAC and globally, visit the THP database. It provides detailed information on hotel pipelines, construction timelines, and key project stakeholders.