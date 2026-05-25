Snapshot: 4 Projects in the DACH Pipeline

Hotel development activity continues across the DACH region, with international brands expanding through both new-build projects and refurbishment plans. Germany, Austria, and Switzerland remain active markets for hotel investment, with projects underway in major city destinations and established tourism markets.

The following four projects are just a small sample from the THP database of hotel developments currently underway across the DACH region. These luxury hotels are at important construction and planning stages, creating opportunities for suppliers and industry experts to begin outreach efforts.

Location: Hamburg, Germany

Hamburg, Germany Expected Opening Date: 2027

2027 Construction Type: New Building

New Building Stars: 4

4 Number of Rooms: 191

191 Construction Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Management Company: SV Hotel AG

SV Hotel AG Hotel Group: Hyatt Centric | Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Location: Lucerne, Switzerland

Lucerne, Switzerland Expected Opening Date: 2027 Q2

2027 Q2 Construction Type: Refurbishment

Refurbishment Stars: 5

5 Number of Rooms: 122

122 Construction Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Developer: Artisa Group

Artisa Group Hotel Group: The Luxury Collection | Marriott International

Location: Koblenz, Germany

Koblenz, Germany Expected Opening Date: 2028

2028 Construction Type: New Building

New Building Stars: 5

5 Number of Rooms: 150

150 Construction Status: Pre-Planning

Pre-Planning Developer: EINSTEIN Gastronomiegruppe

EINSTEIN Gastronomiegruppe Hotel Group: Hilton Worldwide

Sheraton Vienna

Location: Vienna, Austria

Vienna, Austria Expected Opening Date: 2027 Q1

2027 Q1 Construction Type: Refurbishment

Refurbishment Stars: 5

5 Number of Rooms: 310

310 Construction Status: Planning

Planning Interior Designer: BWM Architektur & Design

BWM Architektur & Design Hotel Group: Sheraton Hotels & Resorts

Monitoring Hotel Development Across the DACH Region

Hotel development activity across the DACH region continues to rise, with new projects advancing in major gateway cities and established tourism destinations across Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. From Hamburg and Vienna to Lucerne and Koblenz, investment in hospitality remains steady as travel demand, tourism infrastructure, and urban development projects expand across the region.

As more hotels move through planning, refurbishment, and construction phases, tracking project activity is increasingly important for suppliers and hospitality professionals seeking new business opportunities. For more hotel projects across the DACH region and other global markets, explore the THP database for the latest pipeline updates, development insights, key contacts, and project information.