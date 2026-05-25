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Snapshot: 4 Projects in the DACH Pipeline

DACH region hotels
Created by Makenzie Huff for THP.News © THP
Hotel development in the DACH region is tracked in the THP database, which includes a wider range of projects at different stages of planning and construction

Hotel development activity continues across the DACH region, with international brands expanding through both new-build projects and refurbishment plans. Germany, Austria, and Switzerland remain active markets for hotel investment, with projects underway in major city destinations and established tourism markets.

The following four projects are just a small sample from the THP database of hotel developments currently underway across the DACH region. These luxury hotels are at important construction and planning stages, creating opportunities for suppliers and industry experts to begin outreach efforts.

Hyatt Centric Monckebergstraße

  • Location: Hamburg, Germany
  • Expected Opening Date: 2027
  • Construction Type: New Building
  • Stars: 4
  • Number of Rooms: 191
  • Construction Status: Under Construction
  • Management Company: SV Hotel AG
  • Hotel Group: Hyatt Centric | Hyatt Hotels Corporation

The Luxury Collection Grand Hotel Locarno

  • Location: Lucerne, Switzerland
  • Expected Opening Date: 2027 Q2
  • Construction Type: Refurbishment
  • Stars: 5
  • Number of Rooms: 122
  • Construction Status: Under Construction
  • Developer: Artisa Group
  • Hotel Group: The Luxury Collection | Marriott International

Hilton Hotel Koblenz

  • Location: Koblenz, Germany
  • Expected Opening Date: 2028
  • Construction Type: New Building
  • Stars: 5
  • Number of Rooms: 150
  • Construction Status: Pre-Planning
  • Developer: EINSTEIN Gastronomiegruppe
  • Hotel Group: Hilton Worldwide

Sheraton Vienna

  • Location: Vienna, Austria
  • Expected Opening Date: 2027 Q1
  • Construction Type: Refurbishment
  • Stars: 5
  • Number of Rooms: 310
  • Construction Status: Planning
  • Interior Designer: BWM Architektur & Design
  • Hotel Group: Sheraton Hotels & Resorts

Monitoring Hotel Development Across the DACH Region

Hotel development activity across the DACH region continues to rise, with new projects advancing in major gateway cities and established tourism destinations across Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. From Hamburg and Vienna to Lucerne and Koblenz, investment in hospitality remains steady as travel demand, tourism infrastructure, and urban development projects expand across the region.

As more hotels move through planning, refurbishment, and construction phases, tracking project activity is increasingly important for suppliers and hospitality professionals seeking new business opportunities. For more hotel projects across the DACH region and other global markets, explore the THP database for the latest pipeline updates, development insights, key contacts, and project information.

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