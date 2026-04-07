9 Deals Add 1,000 Rooms to Marriott’s Greece Pipeline

Marriott International has announced nine new deal signings in Greece, representing nearly 1,000 additional rooms and reinforcing its long-term growth strategy in the country. The expansion introduces two new brands to the Greek market and builds on Marriott’s existing portfolio of 47 properties and more than 6,000 rooms across 10 brands.

Expansion Across Key Destinations

The newly signed projects span leisure, resort, and urban destinations, strengthening Marriott’s presence across islands, coastal areas, and city centers. The company plans to debut both Residence Inn by Marriott and Le Méridien in Greece.

In Athens, a 57-room Residence Inn by Marriott is expected to open in 2027, targeting demand for extended-stay accommodations in the city center. On the island of Crete, the 229-room Le Méridien Sissi Crete is scheduled to open in 2027, bringing a culture-focused hospitality experience to the region.

Further expansion in Crete includes the 314-room Milatos Marriott Resort Crete, anticipated to open in 2028. Additional projects include The Tenant, Heraklion Crete, a 40-room Tribute Portfolio hotel set to open in 2026, and Autograph Collection, also with 40 rooms and expected in 2026.

Strengthening Luxury and Lifestyle Offerings

Marriott continues to grow its luxury presence with the signing of Hymnos, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa in Zakynthos. The 94-room beachfront resort is slated to open in 2026.

The company has also expanded its lifestyle and design-focused segment. In 2025, it signed and opened two Design Hotels properties: Tella Thera and Stamna Sifnos, each with 20 rooms. Another project, Eréma in Milos with 41 keys, is expected to open later this year.

Greece now hosts 10 Marriott brands across multiple segments. The luxury tier includes The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, and JW Marriott. Premium brands include Marriott Hotels, Sheraton Hotels & Resorts, Westin Hotels & Resorts, Tribute Portfolio, Autograph Collection, and Design Hotels. Moxy Hotels represents the select-service segment.

Marriott International is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and operates more than 9,800 properties across 145 countries and territories as of the end of 2025.