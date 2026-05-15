Resilience in Northern Irish Market

Hotels in Northern Ireland pushed up average room rates in 2025, despite experiencing a modest fall in occupancy.

The market resilience was revealed in statistics released by the Northern Ireland Hotels Federation. Occupancy overall slipped to 71.9%, from 73.2% the previous year. Yet with average room rates up to GBP116.18, the sector’s revpar measure was broadly flat for the year.

A Diversifying Tourist Offering

NIHF says the sector continues to diversify, with a broader choice of accommodation offerings for guests, as apartments, hostels and glamping sites spring up. The country has a stock of around 10,000 bedrooms in 144 hotels, while serviced apartments are growing as a niche. The organisation estimates around GBP150 million will be invested in the sector in the coming year.

One potentially large deal is already in the wings, with the news that Hastings Hotels has been put up for sale by its owners. The company has close to 900 bedrooms across a series of Northern Irish hotels, including the Europa and the Grand Central in Belfast, and could be worth up to GBP200 million.

Tourism is growing in Northern Ireland. The market relies heavily on local travel, counting 4.9 million overnight trips in the last year, around half of which were for leisure. Visitors from Great Britain accounted for 30% of the volume, with around 11% coming from international visitors. The country is also attracting more visitors from southern Ireland, with trips up 15% year on year in 2025.

Newly opened in the city of Belfast is the Malone Hotel, after undergoing a refurbishment to create a 103 room, four star boutique hotel. And also launching is the Bedford Hotel, created from a listed landmark property, the Scottish Mutual Building. The project is finally complete, after previously being started by Signature Living as a George Best themed hotel, before the project stalled due to financing issues.

Among new brands coming to Belfast is Bob W, which will launch in the city with an 84 unit serviced apartment block. Z Development is already well advanced building the new property, which will open in summer 2026.

A Titanic Double

Also nearly ready to open is a double development in the city’s Titanic Quarter that will feature a 162 room Aloft hotel, and 94 unit Residence Inn for long stay guests. Developer JMK Group is delivering the property for the Marriott brands.

Aparthotel operator Staycity has a project under development in Belfast. A former tax office in the city is being converted to become Staycity Well, an aparthotel with a mix of studio and one bedroom apartments. IHG is also bringing serviced apartments to the city, under its Staybridge Suites brand. Its 132 apartments will be part of the Bedford Yard development.