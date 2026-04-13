Bob W Signs in Belfast and Munich

Aparthotel brand Bob W enjoyed a busy March 2026, signing new sites for its European expansion, in Belfast and Munich.

The tech-led hospitality operator is growing fast, with a series of conversions that drive speedy market access. The company already has more than 100 sites across Europe, building clusters of properties in major gateway city markets. Its portfolio already adds up to more than 7,000 units.

Signing City Centre Sites

In Belfast, the company has signed a long term lease with property owner Z Development, taking on a newly bulit block of 84 serviced apartments. The property will be Bob W’s first opening in Northern Ireland, and is set to launch in summer 2026. The large, fully furnished apartments will be an ideal base for those planning a longer stay in the city, with amenities including a gym and rooftop garden.

Philip Grace, Bob W’s chief development officer commented: “A ground-up development like this allows us to embed sustainability, smart technology and operational efficiency from day one, delivering a seamless experience for modern travellers while creating long-term value for our partners.”

In Munich, the company signed a long term lease to take on a property that will hold 119 serviced apartments. An existing operation, the property will be rebranded to Bob W in phases that will allow continuing trading throughout the process, as well as a rapid transition.

Located in Schwanthalerstrasse, close to the central station and the Old Town, the property will be the sixth Bob W site in Munich, as the brand responds to growing demand for its accommodation in the city, and more broadly across Germany.

“Munich is one of Europe’s most competitive hospitality markets, so securing a flagship asset in the city centre is a significant milestone for us,” commented Bob W CEO Niko Karstikko. “Germany remains a core focus for Bob W. We’ve seen strong performance across the market, particularly in Munich, and we’re continuing to scale our presence with a number of additional opportunities currently in progress.”

A Flexible Approach to Building Types

The company’s flexible approach to taking on new properties means it is not only apartments and apart hotels that are attractive to the business. In February 2026, the company took over a former hotel in Stockholm, its third property in the city. A quick repositioning of the building will see it come back to the market as a 62 room aparthotel. Indeed, all three of the Bob W sites in Stockholm are former hotels.

Further openings for 2026 include Bob W Vienna, which will have 67 units in a block on the city’s Heiligenstädter Strasse. And the centrally located Bob W Dortmund will also open this coming summer, offering a mix of studio and one bedroom apartments. Close to one of the city’s underground stations, it will be an ideal base for exploring the city, or for a longer business stay.