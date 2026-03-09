140-Key Indigo Signed in Egypt

IHG Hotels & Resorts has signed a management agreement with JADEER GROUP for Hotel Indigo Cairo New Administrative Capital, expanding its Luxury & Lifestyle portfolio in Egypt. The 140-key hotel is scheduled to open in 2033.

The property will be located within a mixed-use development in the New Administrative Capital, east of Cairo, and will serve the area’s growing business, government, and residential community.

Positioned for Egypt’s New Administrative Hub

The New Administrative Capital is one of Egypt’s largest national development projects. Designed as a smart, master-planned city, it includes government and diplomatic districts, residential communities, and large-scale commercial developments. Strong highway links and planned transport networks connect the district to Greater Cairo, while cultural, retail, and lifestyle projects continue to expand.

Haitham Mattar, Managing Director, India, Middle East & Africa at IHG Hotels & Resorts, said, “Egypt continues to be a priority market for IHG, and the New Capital represents a significant opportunity as the country’s future administrative and business hub. Hotel Indigo is particularly well suited to this evolving urban environment, offering a lifestyle-led experience that resonates with both business and leisure travelers.”

Mahmoud Abou Al Khair, Chairman of JADEER GROUP, added, “Following the signing of Hotel Indigo New Cairo, our partnership with IHG for Hotel Indigo Cairo New Administrative Capital is a strategic addition that aligns with our vision to develop distinctive, mixed-use destinations. We believe the brand’s focus on design, culture, and neighborhood storytelling will resonate strongly within the New Capital.”

Strengthening the New Capital Pipeline

The signing builds on IHG’s growing presence in the New Administrative Capital, complementing a pipeline that already includes:

As part of IHG’s lifestyle portfolio, the Hotel Indigo brand focuses on locally inspired design and neighborhood storytelling. Each property reflects its surroundings through its architecture, interiors, and dining concepts. The Cairo New Administrative Capital hotel will follow this approach, drawing on the district’s emerging urban identity.

IHG currently operates 9 hotels in Egypt across the InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, and Staybridge Suites brands. The group also has 23 additional hotels in the country’s development pipeline, underlining its long-term commitment to Egypt’s hospitality market.