Minor Hotels Expands Egypt Luxury Portfolio

Minor Hotels has recently announced the signing of Anantara Somabay Resort & Residences in Egypt, expanding the company’s presence in the country and bringing the Anantara brand to the Red Sea destination of Somabay.

The project is scheduled to open in May 2030 and will include 300 hotel keys and 150 branded residential units. The development is part of Minor Hotels’ collaboration with Somabay Hotel Company SAE and supports the companies’ plans to expand Egypt’s tourism and hospitality sector.

Resort and Residences Planned

Anantara Somabay Resort & Residences will be developed within the Somabay masterplan on the Red Sea coast. The resort is planned to include sea-view and lagoon rooms, along with beach and pool villas, including a Grand Royal Beach & Pool Villa. Somabay is located about 45 minutes from Hurghada International Airport and serves travelers from Europe and the Middle East.

The residential offering will include apartments and beachfront villas with private boat dock piers. The residences are designed for extended stays and ownership living.

The resort is also expected to include dining venues, wellness facilities, leisure areas, and family-focused amenities.

Companies Outline Long-Term Plans

Amir Golbarg, Chief Operating Officer for Minor Hotels Middle East & Africa, said the project supports the company’s strategy to expand luxury hospitality and branded residences in Egypt. He added that Somabay provides strong conditions for an integrated resort and residential development due to continued international demand.

Ibrahim El Missiri, Group Chief Executive Officer of Somabay, said the partnership supports Somabay’s long-term vision to grow as an integrated destination on the Red Sea. He added that the introduction of the Anantara brand strengthens Somabay’s position in the global hospitality market while supporting tourism development in Egypt.

Deema Abu Ghazaleh, Chairman of Somabay Hotel Company, said the agreement represents an important step for luxury hospitality development in Egypt. She said the partnership with Minor Hotels will support growth on the Red Sea coast and help position the area as an international destination.

Minor Hotels currently operates and develops more than 640 properties across 63 countries in Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Americas.