Project of the Week: Missoni Sky Hotel

This week’s Project of the Week is Missoni Sky, a proposed 68-story luxury tower that aims to bring high fashion and five-star hospitality together in the heart of Toronto. Planned for the King-Jarvis Design District, the development is being led by Amexon Development Corporation in partnership with the renowned Italian fashion house Missoni. The project is currently in the planning stage and is scheduled to open in 2029.

Designed by CORE Architects, with interiors by II BY IV Design, Missoni Sky will include 795 upscale residential units alongside a 177-room, five-star boutique hotel. The hotel will occupy an eight-story podium at the base of the tower, creating a hospitality-focused experience within the larger mixed-use development.

Fashion-Inspired Design

Missoni Sky marks Missoni’s first real estate project in Canada and will showcase many of the brand’s signature design elements. Bold color palettes and the fashion house’s iconic zigzag patterns are expected to be integrated throughout the interiors.

Residents and hotel guests will enjoy views of Lake Ontario and Toronto’s skyline, while a range of luxury amenities is planned. These include indoor and outdoor saltwater pools, shaded cabanas, fitness studios, and curated art installations. Together, these features are intended to create a lifestyle-driven destination that blends hospitality, design, and wellness.

Sustainability at the Core

Beyond its luxury appeal, the project is also being designed with sustainability in mind. Planned environmental features include green roofs to help reduce energy consumption, rooftop solar panels to supplement building operations, and EV charging stations at every parking space.

Advanced mechanical systems will also be incorporated to improve air quality and indoor comfort through optimized airflow and filtration. These measures reflect the growing demand for environmentally conscious developments within the hospitality sector.

The tower will rise on the former site of Toronto’s Grand Hotel at 225 Jarvis Street, which was demolished in 2020. A previous redevelopment proposal for a 50-storey tower was ultimately cancelled, paving the way for the current vision.

Scheduled for completion in 2029, Missoni Sky represents a significant addition to Toronto’s evolving skyline. By combining residences, a five-star hotel, fashion-led design, and sustainable technologies, the project should become a notable example of the city’s continuing growth and commitment to luxury development.