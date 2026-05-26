Project of the Week: Mooons Frankfurt

MHP Hotel AG is bringing its MOOONS hotel brand to Germany with a new project in Frankfurt am Main. The hotel, Mooons Frankfurt, is planned for a central site near Eschenheimer Tor and is scheduled to open in 2029.

The four-star boutique lifestyle hotel will be created through the conversion of an existing office building at Stiftstraße 30. As part of the redevelopment, the property will also be extended with two additional floors. The project is being developed by Rock Capital Group, while TLBS Architekten is responsible for the architectural design. Interior design will be handled by hildmannwilke.

Conversion Project in Central Frankfurt

The hotel project is part of a wider conversion strategy that focuses on converting existing properties instead of building entirely new developments. The concept combines efficient operational structures with a strong brand identity aimed at the European boutique lifestyle market.

The property will offer around 250 rooms and a full-service food and beverage concept. Plans also include a publicly accessible bar designed to attract both hotel guests and local visitors, as well as a fitness area.

Project details at a glance

Four-star boutique lifestyle hotel

Conversion of an office building into hospitality use

Around 250 rooms

Two additional floors added to the building

Opening planned for 2029

Full-service F&B offering with public bar

Architect: TLBS Architekten

Developer: Rock Capital Group

Interior design: hildmannwilke

MOOONS Brand Enters the German Market

The Frankfurt project marks the first German location for the MOOONS brand, which was first launched in Vienna. According to MHP Hotel AG, the company chose Frankfurt as the next step in the brand’s expansion after the performance of MOOONS Vienna.

Dr. Jörg Frehse, CEO of MHP Hotel AG, said the Vienna property demonstrated that the concept could operate successfully even under difficult market conditions. He added that the company expects stabilized operating returns of between 8 and 10 percent, which it sees as proof of the profitability and scalability of the MOOONS business model.

With the Frankfurt development, MHP Hotel AG is continuing its strategy of expanding its own hotel brands rather than relying on traditional franchise partnerships.