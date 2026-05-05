Project of the Week: Kora Lumen

This week’s Project of the Week here at THP.News is Kora Lumen, a new hotel development currently under construction in Madrid. The project is being developed by Kategora Real Estate and marks the company’s first move into Spain’s capital. It is a four-star hotel with 325 rooms and is expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2027.

Project Overview and Concept

Kora Lumen is designed as a new-build hotel with a flexible hospitality concept. It combines short stays, longer stays, and work-friendly spaces in one location. The project targets digital nomads, business travelers, and event visitors looking for more adaptable accommodation.

The new hotel is located in Madrid’s MADBIT technology district, close to major transport and business hubs. This includes easy access to the airport, IFEMA exhibition center, and the Cívitas Metropolitano Stadium. The development represents an investment of €73 million and is part of the company’s wider expansion strategy in Spain.

Design, Scale and Amenities

The complex will be built on a site of nearly 9,000 square meters, with around 22,000 square meters of total built space. It will include a ground floor and four upper levels. Guests can choose from different unit types, all fully equipped and ranging in size.

The project will offer a wide range of shared amenities. These include a gym, swimming pool, coworking areas, gardens, as well as a restaurant, café, and social spaces. The design focuses on comfort, productivity, and social interaction. The architecture is led by b720 Fermín Vázquez Arquitectos, while interiors are designed by Plutarco. The hotel will be operated by Kora Living.

Sustainability is a key part of the project. The building is being designed to achieve BREEAM certification, with energy-efficient systems such as solar panels, aerothermal technology, and LED lighting. Green areas with native plants will also help improve comfort and reduce environmental impact.

Kora Lumen is an important step in Kategora’s growth. The project strengthens its presence in major cities and supports its long-term strategy in the hospitality sector.