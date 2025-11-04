Hyatt extends China partnership

Hyatt Hotels has laid further strong foundations for growth in China, agreeing a strategic master franchise agreement for its Hyatt Studios brand.

Local partner Homeinns Hotel Group will take up the challenge, aiming to open up to 50 Hyatt Studios properties across China as an initial target. The extended stay brand fits into the upper midscale segment, and is part of Hyatt’s Essentials brand group.

Building a new brand in China

Hyatt Studios is a relatively new brand for the Hyatt group, having been launched as recently as 2023. The format offers studio style rooms, each being fitted with a small kitchen area, and a workspace zone, ideal for business travellers who are staying in one place for a while, and want to feel they are in more of an apartment where they can relax, as opposed to a more limited hotel room.

“In China, one of our most important markets, Hyatt Studios will strengthen our ability to serve more stay occasions in more cities, in alignment with our long-term strategy,” said Hyatt’s president of Greater China, Stephen Ho.

“Together, we have already demonstrated the strength of this collaboration through the successful launch of the UrCove brand,” commented David Sun, CEO and chairman of Homeinns Hotel Group. “Building on that success, we are now extending our relationship into the extended-stay segment. We look forward to crafting a localized, tailored experience for the Chinese market – especially for the younger generation of travellers.”

The two companies have previously worked together in launching the UrCove brand in the country. UrCove was envisaged as a China-first brand in the upper upscale segment. So far, there are 43 UrCove hotels open, with a further 70 signed into the development pipeline. The group’s joint venture company for UrCove development is named Yusu Hotel Management Co.

Among the many pipeline properties are several hotels planned at major rail stations, providing convenient stays for travellers and city visitors. UrCove Wuhan Jiedaokou Metro Station, and UrCove Shenyang North Train Station are both in development, along with a UrCove hotel alongside the high speed station in Hangzhou’s Thousand Island Lake district.

Homeinns is already a major powerhouse in the Chinese hotel market, operating over 4,000 hotels in more than 400 Chinese cities. In 2016, the current business was formed with the merger of two companies, BTG Hotels and Home Inn. The group already operates numerous brands of its own, across several market segments, all exclusively in China.

Hyatt Studios grows in the USA

To date, the Hyatt Studios brand has largely grown in North America. Its current pipeline includes a hotel in Huntsville, which is nearing its opening, along with hotels under construction in Harrisonburg, Kissimmee and Marysville.

Further pipeline sites for Hyatt Studios include Columbus, Danville, Philadelphia and Pooler. The brand is also venturing north of the US border, with a hotel in development in Barrie, Canada.