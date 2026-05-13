Marriott Expands Luxury Portfolio in Lima

Marriott International has announced an exciting expansion of its luxury hotel portfolio in Lima, Peru. By 2028, two prominent hotels in the city will undergo conversions to join the Ritz-Carlton and JW Marriott brands.

The Ritz-Carlton, Lima, will open in the district of Miraflores, transforming the existing JW Marriott Hotel Lima. This conversion marks the introduction of the second Ritz-Carlton in South America. Known for its legendary service and immersive experiences, The Ritz-Carlton’s aim is to attract travelers seeking authentic and culturally rich stays. Meanwhile, the JW Marriott Hotel Lima will occupy the space of the former Westin Lima Hotel & Convention Center, located in the business district of San Isidro. This rebranding will incorporate JW Marriott’s commitment to well-being and sophisticated travel experiences.

Enhancing Lima’s Luxury Landscape

These transformations are intended to enhance Lima’s appeal as a dynamic urban center. According to Walter Regidor, Regional Vice President for Central & South America at Marriott International, the conversions are a significant milestone in hospitality development for the city. With Lima’s cultural richness and culinary excellence, the city is increasingly attracting travelers looking beyond traditional luxury markets.

The new JW Marriott Hotel Lima in Paseo Begonias will further elevate the area as a sought-after mixed-use urban destination, offering premier office spaces, retail experiences, and holistic hospitality. This project reinforces Marriott International’s commitment to long-term investment in the region’s luxury hospitality sector.

Through these conversions, Marriott aims to create distinctive and high-value destinations that enhance Lima’s global profile, positioning it at the forefront of South America’s expanding hospitality scene. The addition of these properties strengthens Marriott’s existing portfolio in Peru, which includes other notable luxury hotels in Cusco and Paracas.

With over 9,900 properties worldwide, Marriott International continues to expand its reach, offering luxury, premium, and midscale options to travelers across 146 countries and territories. The company’s growth in Lima shows off its dedication to providing exceptional hospitality experiences and reinforces its position as a leader in the global luxury landscape.