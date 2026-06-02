IHG Signs First Noted Collection Hotel

IHG Hotels & Resorts has signed the first property to its new premium brand, Noted Collection – and it will be country house property in the British countryside.

Theobalds Estate, set in rolling Hertfordshire countryside north of London, will showcase the brand as IHG sets out to attract more owners of individual properties to its latest collection. Aimed at upscale and upper upscale hotels, IHG is already reporting strong owner interest.

A Historic Country Retreat

Theobalds Estate is owned by Surya Hotels, part of Flying Trade Group, and is set within 55 acres of historic parkland. Some of the estate’s structures are grade II listed, dating from the 17th and 18th century when the location was a residence for the Royal family.

A full refurbishment is planned, to create a luxury country hotel retreat. And, in addition to the hotel, a health club will be developed to create a major wellness destination. A spa, gym and padel courts will be added, along with a wellness facility offering hyperbaric oxygen therapy, and red light therapy.

Among the property’s outbuildings, a new outdoor pool and lido are planned, along with a children’s play area. “Noted Collection by IHG offers the right balance – enabling us to uphold the individuality of the property while tapping into IHG’s global commercial engine and loyalty programme,” commented Surya group CEO, Suki Dubai. “We’re really pleased to be starting our partnership with IHG through this signing and, in parallel, through the signing of Voco Thatcher’s Hotel in the UK, as we look to build long term momentum together.”

The second hotel is in Leatherhead, Surrey. Another countryside property, Surya is planning a full refurbishment before the hotel joins the Voco portfolio.

Noted is IHG’s twenty first brand, and sits within its Premium family, alongside Crowne Plaza, Ruby and Voco. The company has set out a roadmap to grow Noted to around 150 properties globally, by 2036.

In common with IHG, many other major hotel groups are looking to collection brands, as a way to broaden their accommodation offering. During 2025, industry giant Marriott, for example, launched Series by Marriott, and also the Outdoor Collection. Series already has considerable momentum, launching with a multi-site deal agreed with an Indian partner. And the Outdoor Collection taps into a growing desire for off-grid, and wilderness stays, offering nights under the stars and stays in cabins or caravans.

Collection Brands Multiply

Not to be left out, Hilton launched its Outset Collection in late 2025. This lifestyle brand has already signed properties including the Acme Hotel in Chicago, and the Slackline Moab.

Also joining the fray is Accor, which has collection brands such as Handwritten and Emblems. It has recently been gathering momentum with its Emblems Collection, signing a resort in Banff, a ski hotel in Cortina, Italy and the brand’s first French property, the Citadelle Vauban in Belle-Île-en-Mer.