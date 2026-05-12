Mirah Advances $300M Hospitality Pipeline

Mirah Investment & Development has announced an investment partnership with RV Capital to support hospitality expansion across Asia. The agreement includes equity positions in Mirah’s SOMOSHOTELS and Cocana Resorts brands, along with plans to explore at least five additional locations across Indonesia, Thailand, Japan, and other markets over the next five years. RV Capital’s investment includes capital deployment in 2026 as Mirah advances a hospitality pipeline valued at more than $300 million.

Mirah Investment & Development is based in Bali and manages projects across hotels, resorts, lifestyle hospitality, and branded residences. The company currently has more than 1,000 units under construction across Indonesia. RV Capital is an investment manager with offices in Singapore and the UAE and focuses on hospitality real estate in the Asia-Pacific region.

SOMOSHOTELS Expansion

SOMOSHOTELS is Mirah’s lifestyle hotel brand. The flagship property, SOMOSHOTELS Uluwatu, is scheduled to open in 2027 on Uluwatu’s main commercial corridor in Bali. The 250-room hotel project will include a pool day club, a restaurant and retail venues, a spa, fitness facilities, and event spaces.

Mirah and RV Capital are also reviewing future SOMOSHOTELS locations in Phuket’s Bangtao area and in Japan. The partnership is supported through Mirah’s collaboration with The Guest Society, a hospitality management company operating across Asia. The Guest Society plans to open a Thailand office in 2026 to support regional growth.

RV Capital Managing Partner and CIO Vinesh Motwani said the investment supports both Mirah’s assets and its operating platform. He said the firms see long-term growth opportunities through the SOMOSHOTELS and Cocana brands.

Cocana Resorts Development

Cocana Resorts is Mirah’s beach resort brand. Its first location operates on Gili Trawangan and includes 45 private-pool villas, 66 lagoon suites, a beach club, spa, and two restaurants. A third restaurant, Sensei Ikan, and additional lagoon suites are scheduled to open later in 2026.

The next Cocana resort will begin development in Balangan, Bali, in 2026 with an expected opening in mid-2029. Mirah is also considering Koh Phangan and Phuket for future Cocana Resorts projects in Thailand.

Mirah COO Scott Matson said Bali will remain the company’s home while the partnership supports expansion into new destinations across the region. RV Capital said the investment marks its first commitment in the branded hotel segment and its most significant deployment in Bali to date.