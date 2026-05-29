Accor and Shoreline Plan Nigerian Growth

Accor Hotels has made a strategic move to enhance its presence in the dynamic market of Nigeria, partnering with a new investor to drive growth.

Group CEO Sebastien Bazin has signed a letter of intent with Shoreline Group, an investment platform that looks to develop infrastructure across many parts of Africa. Together, the pair aim to develop what will be Nigeria’s first national hotel platform, adding new branded properties, and taking the country’s broader hospitality sector forward.

A Major Investment in Nigerian Hospitality

Shoreline has committed around USD300 million to the initiative, which will see Accor open up to 10 hotels, across eight Nigerian cities, by 2030. The aim is to support a variety of market segments, from the midscale right up to luxury, meeting the needs of many different travellers.

In addition to opening hotels, the partners will also focus on how they will staff the properties with skilled team members. A dedicated hospitality academy is planned, which will develop local talent and bring forward Nigerians who would like to take advantages of opportunities in the hospitality sector. Ultimately, around 1,000 direct jobs could be created via these initiatives.

“This partnership is a testament to our belief in Nigeria’s dynamic future,” said Bazin. “By combining Shoreline’s deep understanding of the local market with Accor’s global expertise and diverse brand portfolio, we are poised to create an unparalleled hospitality offering that will set new benchmarks for quality and service.”

The shift for Accor will be significant. Currently, the group operates four hotels in Nigeria with 654 rooms, though its development pipeline includes five more properties. One of those five is the Movenpick Abuja, which will open in the third quarter of 2026, having 138 rooms, plus 36 apartments for those planning a longer stay. Also to come for Accor is the Novotel Victoria Island Lagos, a 162 room hotel due to open by mid 2027.

Other international brand groups are already making progress in developing their businesses across Nigeria, notably Radisson and Hilton. Radisson’s pipeline includes no less than three hotels opening later in 2026. These are the Radisson Collection Hotel & Conference Centre in Abuja, a Radisson hotel in Benin, and a Radisson Blu in the central business district of Abuja.

International Brands Crowd In

Hilton will open the Canopy by Hilton Lagos Victoria Island later in 2026, while also welcoming The Wave Hotel Abuja Jabi to its Curio Collection. Into 2027, it will add a Hilton Garden Inn in Enugul and further ahead, there are plans for another Hilton Garden Inn in Kano.

Hyatt, too is making advances, with two Hyatt Regency hotels due to open later this year. Hyatt Regency Lagos Ikeja will have 142 rooms, while the brand is another coming to the city of Abuja, with a 145 room hotel expected to open by the end of 2026.