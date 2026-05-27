Hilton Adds Two China Lifestyle Hotels

Hilton has signed two new lifestyle hotels in Jiangsu province, China, with a Curio Collection by Hilton property in Nanjing and a Tapestry Collection by Hilton hotel in Wuxi.

The company said the signings are part of its expansion plans in the Yangtze River Delta region and follow growing demand for experience-led stays. The projects will join the upcoming Xi Zhe Wuxi, Curio Collection by Hilton hotel, which is expected to open later this year.

Nong Xia, President of Development for Greater China and Mongolia at Hilton, said lifestyle brands are an important part of Hilton’s strategy in China. “Nanjing and Wuxi offer strong tourism and cultural appeal,” said Xia. “Jiangsu offers both deep cultural heritage and diverse tourism offerings. By introducing distinctive, experience-driven lifestyle hotels, we aim to meet guests’ personalized needs and to create resilient, long-term value for owners.”

Curio Collection by Hilton to Enter Nanjing

The new Curio Collection by Hilton hotel will open in Xianlin in Nanjing’s Qixia District. The 232-room property will mark the first Curio Collection by Hilton hotel in Nanjing. Hilton said the hotel will reflect local culture and the surrounding area. The property is expected to open in 2028.

Curio Collection by Hilton is Hilton’s lifestyle brand focused on hotels with individual design and local character.

Tapestry Collection by Hilton Planned for Wuxi

Hilton also announced a Tapestry Collection by Hilton hotel in Wuxi. The hotel will be located in Huishan New Town and will transform an existing U-shaped building into a 150-room property. The hotel will be the first Tapestry Collection by Hilton property in the Yangtze River Delta region when it opens in 2028.

According to Hilton, the hotel design will reflect the surrounding neighborhood and local identity. Tapestry Collection by Hilton is positioned as a lifestyle brand offering independent-style hotels.

Lifestyle Growth in Greater China

Hilton has continued to grow its lifestyle portfolio across Greater China over the past year. Recent openings include Canopy by Hilton Shanghai Belfry Plaza, Motto by Hilton Hong Kong Soho, Canton Hotel Guangzhou, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, and The Reserve Hotel Luoyang, Curio Collection by Hilton.

The company added that the latest signings move Hilton closer to its target of reaching 250 luxury and lifestyle hotels in Asia Pacific.