Marriott Starts 2026 with a Strong Quarter

Marriott International CEO Tony Capuano declared his group’s first quarter 2026 results “excellent”, noting how hotels in the US and Canada bounced back after previous weak quarterly performance.

At US and Canada hotels, revpar was up 4%, as performance improved through the quarter. That performance was matched globally, with overall portfolio revpar up 4%. While there was understandable poorer operational results from hotels in the Middle East, affected by the conflict there, other regions made up the deficit. Revpar in China was up almost 6%, with another market recovery story, while European and African hotels delivered strongly.

Confidence in the Outlook

A confident Capuano summarised: “We are confident that our leading global scale and strong brand portfolio, our powerful Marriott Bonvoy travel platform and loyalty program, our dedicated associates, and our asset-light business model continue to position us very well for sustainable, long-term growth.”

Key deals during the period included the signing of a 10 hotel deal in Vietnam, with Sun Group. And the new Series by Marriott brand launched in Europe with six hotels signed in Italy, and five in the UK. Marriott also announced a deal with wellness brand Lefay, which is likely to start making an appearance in the Marriott portfolio later in 2026.

The Marriott pipeline continues to grow, up more than 5% year on year to almost 618,000 rooms – with 43% of those counted either under construction or ready for an upcoming conversion plan. And conversions alone account for more than 35% of signings.

With its substantial scale, Marriott can leverage substantial loyalty from regular guests. Its loyalty programme, Marriott Bonvoy, now counts over 280 million members, while the group also draws in further connections with consumers via its co-branded credit cards. These payment cards, which allow users to earn loyalty points via day to day spending, are now in 13 countries, with Brazil and Indonesia the latest markets added.

Across Europe, the Marriott opening train continues at a pace, with upcoming launches including a conversion in Sicily, Italy to create Delta Hotels by Marriott Giardini Naxos. The 296 room hotel will be ready for the 2026 summer season. And another coastal hotel, The Jadran, will reopen in Rijeka, Croatia following refurbishment as a Tribute Portfolio property.

Adding Hotels to the Tribute Collection

Further Tribute brand hotels are upcoming in Gdansk, where The Brick, designed to look like one of the city’s traditional barns, will open by mid year. Also coming is Tribute Hotel Belson, a refurbishment of the 140 room Gresham Belson Hotel, after which it joins the fast growing Tribute collection brand.

In Belfast, an adjacent Aloft hotel, and Residence Inn will open, offering the choice for guests of a hotel stay, or serviced apartments for those planning to be in the city for longer. Marriott’s Moxy brand is also growing fast. Over the next few months, there will be openings at Brussels Airport, in Aarhus, Budapest and Belgrade.