Marriott Expands Fern Portfolio to 43 Cities

Marriott International and Concept Hospitality Private Limited (CHPL) have reached two milestones for The Fern Hotels & Resorts, Series by Marriott in India. The companies said 75 hotels have now been signed under the partnership, with 50 hotels already open across the country. The properties add more than 3,556 rooms to Marriott’s portfolio in India.

The growth comes less than six months after the brand launched in November 2025. Marriott said the expansion makes India the foundation for the global growth of Series by Marriott.

Expansion Across India

The Series by Marriott portfolio now covers 43 cities across Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 markets in India. Marriott and CHPL said the partnership combines regional hospitality with Marriott’s global standards and distribution systems.

Kiran Andicot, Senior Vice President, South Asia, Marriott International, said the pace of growth supports the company’s strategy to expand the brand quickly while providing consistent guest experiences and a conversion-friendly model for hotel owners.

Suhail Kannampilly, Managing Director, Concept Hospitality, said the hotels already operating are building guest loyalty and meeting the goals set when the partnership began. He added that the combination of The Fern’s regional approach and Marriott’s global systems has connected with both owners and travelers.

Brand Focus and Guest Experience

Series by Marriott is a collection brand that brings together local hotel groups under Marriott Bonvoy. The brand targets travelers looking for reliable service and local experiences. Hotels in the collection offer features such as comfortable rooms, Wi-Fi, and region-specific design and hospitality. Some properties also include breakfast service, fitness centers, and meeting spaces.

Recent openings include:

The Fern Mumbai, Goregaon, Series by Marriott

The Fern Jaipur, Series by Marriott

The Fern Habitat Goa, Candolim, Series by Marriott

Rakabi The Fern Igatpuri, Series by Marriott

The Fern Residency Bengaluru, Seshadripuram, Series by Marriott

The hotels also provide several guest programs, including packed breakfasts for early departures, amenities for solo female travelers, evening turndown service with local treats, lamp-lighting ceremonies, and wellness-focused bedtime offerings. Marriott International, based in Bethesda, Maryland, has more than 9,900 properties across 146 countries and territories as of March 31, 2026.