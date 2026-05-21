Nobu Branches Out Into Rural Retreats

Nobu Hospitality has signalled a new direction for the brand, as it branches out into the rural retreats sector, announcing plans for its first countryside resort.

The testbed for this additional angle will be in Rutland, in the English countryside, where a new expression of the Nobu lifestyle is planned. Nobu will work with partner Woolfox to develop a resort on a 185 acre parkland site, combining a hotel, residences, a restaurant and spa amenities. In a distinct contrast to its busy, urban hotels and restaurants, here the aim will be to allow guests to enjoy the tranquility of nature, and appreciate the British landscape through the seasons.

A Location with Great Connections

The selection of the Rutland location is no accident. While delivering a rural landscape for visitors to enjoy, the site has the great benefit of easy access with cities such as London, Cambridge, Birmingham and Manchester being within a two hour drive. Other local attractions include nearby Stamford, and local heritage assets such as Burghley House.

Within this beautiful landscape, guests will have easy access to hiking, horse riding and cycling trails, as well as facilities for water sports, sailing and fly fishing. Trevor Horwell, CEO of Nobu Hospitality, explained: “This is a truly special location in the heart of England, surrounded by rolling historic landscapes and quintessential English countryside. For the first time within our portfolio, we have the opportunity at Nobu Woolfox to create a special countryside retreat experience – one that offers all the hallmarks of Nobu, but in a setting defined by nature, tranquillity, and a sense of escape. We look forward to working closely with Woolfox to envision and curate a truly distinctive English countryside retreat.”

Woolfox already has a business on the site, running a members club and residences. The addition of further facilities, with the backing of the Nobu name, is sure to provide an additional cachet to the property.

Nobu has grown as a brand from its initial restaurant business, into a global brand. Its first hotel opened in 2013 in Las Vegas, and since then the portfolio has expanded to now encompass close to 50 hotels, and 20 branded residence projects. The group’s pipeline is also strong, with more than half a dozen openings planned for 2026 alone.

Opening Across the Americas

Upcoming additions include the Plaza Athenee Nobu Hotel and Spa New York, a 145 room hotel relaunching under the brand following refurbishment. Also in the Americas is coming Nobu Beach Inn Barbuda, a 76 room hotel on the Caribbean island of Barbuda. And in Mexico, Nobu Hotel & Residences Tulum will feature 200 rooms in a property that will include a beachfront restaurant and facilities designed to support events such as weddings.

In Europe, Nobu will add Nobu Madrid, opening in summer 2026. An office conversion will deliver a 50 room urban hotel. And in Bulgaria, the Nobu Hotel and Restaurant Varna will open later in the year. This 150 room hotel will look out over the Black Sea coast.