Cori Hornbæk Hotel Launches

Owners of the Cori Hornbæk Hotel have revealed that they will launch the revitalised hotel in August 2026, providing a new luxury haven for those travelling to the north Denmark coast.

The hotel will be a year round resort, with a range of luxury facilities, all set within a structure that oozes Scandinavian style. First created in the 1930s as a seaside hotel, or badehotel in the local language, the property has been returned architecturally to its original glory. Inside, however, the new Cori Hornbaek will feature some of the latest ideas in wellness and luxury.

Classic Architecture and Design, Reinterpreted

Renovations of the property have been overseen by designer Afroditi Krassa, whose past works include delivering luxury hotels for Rosewood and One&Only. The reimagined interior will feature 77 hotel rooms, and five larger format “townhouse” apartments, ideal for those planning a longer stay, or needing more space for their party.

But the best option, for those looking for a memorable stay, is to reserve the Sky Suite. This one bedroom apartment features curved, floor to ceiling glazing and a private terrace, promising views all around and the opportunity to see both sunrise and sunset over the nearby sand dunes.

Restrained elegance combines with back to nature vibes, and the interiors include features such as bespoke carpentry items, prepared on the owner’s farm.

For guests, the opportunity to immerse themselves in Scandinavian lifestyle, combined with the bracing sea air, will be further enhanced by the opening later in 2026 of a new spa. At its heart will be an indoor pool, designed around the theme of a greenhouse. Nordic hot and cold therapies will be on offer, along with sea plunges, along with a health club offering yoga and pilates classes, as well as sound therapy and a silent lounge.

The property will be joining the Leading Hotels of the World, a long established portfolio of independent and non-branded properties. An international marketing and support platform, it represents some of the finest luxury hotels around the globe, and today has around 400 hotels, represented via 18 regional LHW offices.

A Short Ride From he City

For those seeking a city stay alongside their beach rest, there are plenty of choices in nearby Copenhagen, where the dynamic hotel market is expecting some smart new arrivals in the coming months. The Hotel Skt. Petri is being refurbished and will relaunch later in 2026 as 1 Hotel Copenhagen, the growing brand from Starwood Hotels. Also being refitted is the former Best Western Plus Copenhagen Airport, which will open refreshed under the Citybox brand towards the end of the year.

Early 2027 will see the launch of the Ruby brand in Copenhagen, with the opening of the 219 room Ruby Frederiksberg. Reusing an existing six storey office building, this iteration of IHG’s Ruby brand will include a rooftop terrace, and a ground floor winter garden.