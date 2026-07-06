Inside 4 Major Hotel Refurbishment Projects Around the World

This set of projects tracked here move across four countries—Germany, Cyprus, Thailand, and the United Kingdom—taking in everything from a storied Stuttgart hotel returning as an Autograph Collection property to a Sukhumvit landmark being reworked under the Crowne Plaza flag.

What connects them isn’t geography but scope of work: all four are refurbishments, breathing new life into existing properties rather than building from the ground up. Star ratings and stages vary—from the 5-star Stuttgart Schlossgarten already under construction to Movenpick Hampshire Old Thorns still in planning—but each represents an established project being repositioned for its next chapter. The details below were pulled from the THP database, where refurbishment projects across every major brand are tracked continuously. These four represent a fraction of what’s in there.

Autograph Collection Stuttgart Schlossgarten

Location: Stuttgart, Germany

Stuttgart, Germany Expected Opening Date: 2029

2029 Construction Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Stars: 5

5 Number of Rooms: 66

66 Developer: bbf

Berengaria Luxury Boutique Hotel

Location: Prodromos, Cyprus

Prodromos, Cyprus Expected Opening Date: 2031

2031 Construction Status: New Building

New Building Stars: 5

5 Number of Rooms: 155

155 Developer: Kokoda Property

Kokoda Property Group: Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants | IHG Hotels & Resorts



Crowne Plaza Bangkok Grand Sukhumvit

Location: Bangkok, Thailand

Bangkok, Thailand Expected Opening Date: 2027

2027 Construction Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Stars: 4

4 Number of Rooms: 386

386 Investor/Owner: Sukhumvit Centre Point Co Ltd.

Sukhumvit Centre Point Co Ltd. Group: Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts | IHG Hotels & Resorts

Movenpick Hampshire Old Thorns

Location: Liphook, United Kingdom

Liphook, United Kingdom Expected Opening Date: 2027

2027 Construction Status: Planning

Planning Stars: 4

4 Number of Rooms: 194

194 Developer: Select Group

Select Group Group: Movenpick Hotels & Resorts | Accor

What These Four IHG Projects Tell Us

Four projects won’t capture the full scale of refurbishment activity moving through the hotel pipeline, but they illustrate something important about how brands evolve: not just through new builds, but by reinvesting in properties that already have a story. A five-star rebrand in Stuttgart and a countryside hotel overhaul in Liphook are not the same undertaking, and that’s the point.

For hotel suppliers, refurbishment projects come with their own rhythm. A project already under construction in Bangkok calls for different vendors and different timing than one still in planning in the UK. The THP database tracks all of it, including the contacts driving each project forward. The projects still in earlier stages are worth watching closely: that’s when specification decisions are still being shaped, and where suppliers have the most room to get involved.