Inside 4 Major Hotel Refurbishment Projects Around the World

This set of projects tracked here move across four countries—Germany, Cyprus, Thailand, and the United Kingdom—taking in everything from a storied Stuttgart hotel returning as an Autograph Collection property to a Sukhumvit landmark being reworked under the Crowne Plaza flag.
What connects them isn’t geography but scope of work: all four are refurbishments, breathing new life into existing properties rather than building from the ground up. Star ratings and stages vary—from the 5-star Stuttgart Schlossgarten already under construction to Movenpick Hampshire Old Thorns still in planning—but each represents an established project being repositioned for its next chapter. The details below were pulled from the THP database, where refurbishment projects across every major brand are tracked continuously. These four represent a fraction of what’s in there.
Autograph Collection Stuttgart Schlossgarten
- Location: Stuttgart, Germany
- Expected Opening Date: 2029
- Construction Status: Under Construction
- Stars: 5
- Number of Rooms: 66
- Developer: bbf
Berengaria Luxury Boutique Hotel
- Location: Prodromos, Cyprus
- Expected Opening Date: 2031
- Construction Status: New Building
- Stars: 5
- Number of Rooms: 155
- Developer: Kokoda Property
- Group: Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants | IHG Hotels & Resorts
Crowne Plaza Bangkok Grand Sukhumvit
- Location: Bangkok, Thailand
- Expected Opening Date: 2027
- Construction Status: Under Construction
- Stars: 4
- Number of Rooms: 386
- Investor/Owner: Sukhumvit Centre Point Co Ltd.
- Group: Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts | IHG Hotels & Resorts
Movenpick Hampshire Old Thorns
- Location: Liphook, United Kingdom
- Expected Opening Date: 2027
- Construction Status: Planning
- Stars: 4
- Number of Rooms: 194
- Developer: Select Group
- Group: Movenpick Hotels & Resorts | Accor
What These Four IHG Projects Tell Us
Four projects won’t capture the full scale of refurbishment activity moving through the hotel pipeline, but they illustrate something important about how brands evolve: not just through new builds, but by reinvesting in properties that already have a story. A five-star rebrand in Stuttgart and a countryside hotel overhaul in Liphook are not the same undertaking, and that’s the point.
For hotel suppliers, refurbishment projects come with their own rhythm. A project already under construction in Bangkok calls for different vendors and different timing than one still in planning in the UK. The THP database tracks all of it, including the contacts driving each project forward. The projects still in earlier stages are worth watching closely: that’s when specification decisions are still being shaped, and where suppliers have the most room to get involved.