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Snapshot: 4 Hotel Projects in the Vision Stage

vision hotels
Created by Makenzie Huff for THP.News © THP
A snapshot from THP's global hotel database: four new-build projects in the vision stage, spanning the Middle East, Asia, and Europe

Even before a single design is finalized, hotel projects begin taking shape—often years ahead of groundbreaking. At this vision stage, developers are defining concepts, securing sites, envisioning design layouts, and mapping out ambitions that will guide every decision to come. For hotel suppliers in architecture, design, construction, FF&E, and so on, this is a great moment to get on a project’s radar, well before procurement timelines narrow the field.

Below is a snapshot of four projects currently in the vision stage, pulled from THP’s database of hotels in early planning. This sample spans new-build developments across the Middle East, Asia, Europe, and beyond, offering a glimpse of what’s coming down the pipeline.

Moon World UAE

  • Location: Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
  • Expected Opening Date: 2032
  • Construction Type: New Building
  • Stars: 5
  • Number of Rooms: 4,000
  • Developer: Moon World Resorts
  • Investor/Owner: N7 real estate

Tree of Life Nashik

  • Location: Nashik, India
  • Expected Opening Date: 2030
  • Construction Type: New Building
  • Stars: 5
  • Number of Rooms: 49
  • Developer: Onzal Farms LLP
  • Group: The Indian Hotels Company | Taj Hotels Resorts and Palaces

Valle del Golf Resort

  • Location: Las Lagunas de Mijas, Spain
  • Expected Opening Date: 2030
  • Construction Type: New Building
  • Stars: 5
  • Number of Rooms: 154
  • Developer: Logarma SL

The Usual Hotel Amsterdam

  • Location: Amsterdam, Netherlands
  • Expected Opening Date: TBA
  • Construction Type: New Building
  • Stars: 4
  • Number of Rooms: 150
  • Management Company: The Usual Hotels

Staying Ahead in the Hotel Development Pipeline

The vision stage may be a fairly early window into a hotel project, but it’s often the most valuable one. Long before ground is broken, developers are shaping the decisions that will define a property’s design, scale, and identity—and suppliers who make contact now are positioned to grow alongside the project rather than compete for attention once it’s already underway.

The four projects highlighted above represent just a fraction of what’s tracked in the THP database, which monitors hotel developments worldwide across every stage, from initial concept through refurbishment and construction. For hospitality professionals looking to stay ahead of the curve, the database offers ongoing visibility into project timelines, milestones, and other details essential to spotting opportunities early.

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