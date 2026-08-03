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THP Picks: Upcoming Ruby Hotels Projects

Ruby Hotels
Created by Makenzie Huff for THP.News © THP
A look at three Ruby Hotels projects in Europe and North America shows a brand betting on adaptive reuse

Ruby Hotels continues to expand its global footprint with a lean-luxury lifestyle brand built on compact, design-forward rooms and vibrant public spaces. From the historic conversion of Ruby Corvin Palace in Budapest to a refurbished property in Chicago and a conversion project in Athens, the brand has shown it can adapt its concept to a wide variety of markets and building types. The three projects featured here—located in Hungary, the United States, and Greece—offer a snapshot of that strategy in action.

Selected from the THP database, these developments represent just a small sample of Ruby’s wider global pipeline. Two of the three projects are under construction, while the third is in planning, highlighting the company’s expansion across regions and project types, with openings stretching from late 2026 into late 2027.

Together, these three projects reflect Ruby’s broad-based approach to expansion. Though only a small sample of the wider pipeline, they show the brand growing across multiple regions and construction types at once, from historic conversions to refurbished properties.

Ruby Corvin Palace

  • Location: Budapest, Hungary
  • Construction Status: Under Construction
  • Expected Opening Date: 2026 Q4
  • Construction Type: Conversion
  • Stars: 4
  • Number of Rooms: 181
  • Investor/Owner: Tengelmann

Ruby Hotel Chicago

  • Location: Chicago, Illinois, United States
  • Construction Status: Planning
  • Expected Opening Date: 2027 Q3
  • Construction Type: Refurbishment
  • Stars: 4
  • Number of Rooms: 412
  • Developer: Berk Properties
  • Group: Ruby Hotels | IHG Hotels & Resorts

Ruby Athens

  • Location: Athens, Greece
  • Construction Status: Under Construction
  • Expected Opening Date: 2027 Q4
  • Construction Type: Conversion
  • Stars: 4
  • Number of Rooms: 114
  • Developer: Primetown Development
  • Group: Ruby Hotels | IHG Hotels & Resorts

What These Three Ruby Projects Tell Us

No three projects can capture the full scope of Ruby’s pipeline, but this set offers a useful lens on where the brand is placing its bets. A historic conversion in Budapest, a refurbishment in Chicago, and a second conversion in Athens point to a strategy built on adaptive reuse—different building types, different markets, similar paths to opening.

For hotel suppliers, the value lies in what sits behind these three projects. The THP database tracks the rest of Ruby’s pipeline in the same detail: project status, timelines, star ratings, the decision-makers attached to each one, and more. That level of visibility lets suppliers spot openings early, follow projects as they move from planning to construction, and reach the right contacts before a deal is already decided.

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