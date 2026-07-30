4 Boutique Hotels Taking Shape Worldwide

Boutique hotel development is picking up in cities and small towns, with each project putting its own spin on character-driven hospitality. Four projects currently underway show just how varied this segment has become: The Digby, an Unbound Collection by Hyatt in Savannah; Kimpton Taormina in Sicily; Kirklevington Hall Hotel in Yarm; and Boutique Hotel Heidelberg Hirschgasse in Heidelberg.

These four properties are only a small slice of what’s tracked in the THP database, which follows boutique hotel activity in far more depth across markets worldwide. Suppliers and industry professionals looking to connect with projects at a specific stage, in a specific region, or on a specific timeline can access the full dataset for a more complete picture of the pipeline.

Location: Savannah, Georgia, United States

Savannah, Georgia, United States Expected Opening Date: 2027 Q1

2027 Q1 Construction Type: New Building

New Building Construction Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Stars: 5

5 Number of Rooms: 36

36 Developer: Stature Investments

Stature Investments Group: The Unbound Collection by Hyatt | Hyatt Hotels Group

Location: Taormina, Sicily, Italy

Taormina, Sicily, Italy Expected Opening Date: 2027 Q2

2027 Q2 Construction Type: Refurbishment

Refurbishment Construction Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Stars: 5

5 Number of Rooms: 59

59 Developer: Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants | IHG Hotels & Resorts

Location: Yarm, England, United Kingdom

Yarm, England, United Kingdom Expected Opening Date: 2027 Q2

2027 Q2 Construction Type: Refurbishment

Refurbishment Construction Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Stars: 5

5 Number of Rooms: 18

18 Developer: Kymel Trading

Location: Heidelberg, Baden-Wurttemberg, Germany

Heidelberg, Baden-Wurttemberg, Germany Expected Opening Date: 2028 Q1

2028 Q1 Construction Type: Refurbishment

Refurbishment Construction Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Stars: 5

5 Number of Rooms: 33

33 Management Company: Hospitality Guys GmbH

Timing is Everything

Boutique projects move on their own clock, and that’s exactly why early visibility matters so much in this segment. The THP database tracks construction status, opening dates, star ratings, brands, room counts, project types, and more across boutique developments worldwide, so suppliers can spot the right moment to step in rather than finding out after the fact.

Take Boutique Hotel Heidelberg Hirschgasse, targeting a Q1 2028 opening. That timeline still leaves room for suppliers to get in front of decision-makers before contracts lock in.

That’s the real value of tracking boutique hotel data closely: knowing not just where projects are happening, but when to actually reach out. The full THP database lets suppliers filter by region, star rating, or construction stage, turning a broad global pipeline into a shortlist worth acting on.