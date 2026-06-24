THP Picks: 4 Marriott 5-Star Projects Worth Tracking

Marriott’s five-star pipeline spans a lot of ground. The four projects tracked here move across four countries—Germany, the United States, Thailand, and Austria—taking in everything from a new Luxury Collection resort on the shores of Bavaria’s Tegernsee lake to the rebranding of a Vienna institution into the Sheraton portfolio.

What connects them isn’t geography but ambition. Two are new builds, two are refurbishments or rebrands, and all four are operating at the top end of the market. The details below were pulled from the THP database, where Marriott’s full global pipeline, and that of every other major brand, is tracked continuously. These four represent a fraction of what’s in there.

Location: Bad Wiessee, Germany

Bad Wiessee, Germany Expected Opening Date: 2029

2029 Construction Type: New Building

New Building Construction Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Number of Rooms: 119

119 Developer: ATHOS Service GmbH

ATHOS Service GmbH Group: The Luxury Collection | Marriott International, Inc.

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Expected Opening Date: 2028

2028 Construction Type: Refurbishment

Refurbishment Construction Status: Planning

Planning Number of Rooms: 462

462 Investor/Owner: Axonic Capital

Axonic Capital Group: Marriott Hotels & Resorts | Marriott International, Inc.

Location: Phuket, Thailand

Phuket, Thailand Expected Opening Date: 2027 Q4

2027 Q4 Construction Type: New Building

New Building Construction Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Number of Rooms: 165

165 Developer: Ratchaphruek Thai Development

Ratchaphruek Thai Development Group: JW Marriott Hotels & Resorts | Marriott International, Inc.

Location: Vienna, Austria

Vienna, Austria Expected Opening Date: 2027 Q1

2027 Q1 Construction Type: Refurbishment

Refurbishment Construction Status: Planning

Planning Number of Rooms: 310

310 Architect: Bates Smart

Bates Smart Group: Sheraton Hotels & Resorts | Marriott International, Inc.

Where Marriott’s Five-Star Pipeline Goes Next

These four projects sit across different stages, with some breaking ground and some still in planning. However, they share a common thread: Marriott continuing to expand and refine its five-star presence in markets that matter. A lakeside resort in Bavaria, a reimagined Vienna landmark, a new JW Marriott in Phuket, a refurbished Atlanta property. The spread is one to watch.

For suppliers and industry professionals, the projects here represent an open window. Decisions around procurement, design partnerships, and key contacts are still being made, and that’s precisely when it pays to be in the conversation. The THP database tracks all of it, including the contacts attached to each development.