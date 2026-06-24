THP Picks: 4 Marriott 5-Star Projects Worth Tracking

Marriott’s five-star pipeline spans a lot of ground. The four projects tracked here move across four countries—Germany, the United States, Thailand, and Austria—taking in everything from a new Luxury Collection resort on the shores of Bavaria’s Tegernsee lake to the rebranding of a Vienna institution into the Sheraton portfolio.
What connects them isn’t geography but ambition. Two are new builds, two are refurbishments or rebrands, and all four are operating at the top end of the market. The details below were pulled from the THP database, where Marriott’s full global pipeline, and that of every other major brand, is tracked continuously. These four represent a fraction of what’s in there.
Seegut am Tegernsee, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa
- Location: Bad Wiessee, Germany
- Expected Opening Date: 2029
- Construction Type: New Building
- Construction Status: Under Construction
- Number of Rooms: 119
- Developer: ATHOS Service GmbH
- Group: The Luxury Collection | Marriott International, Inc.
The Marriott Atlanta
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Expected Opening Date: 2028
- Construction Type: Refurbishment
- Construction Status: Planning
- Number of Rooms: 462
- Investor/Owner: Axonic Capital
- Group: Marriott Hotels & Resorts | Marriott International, Inc.
JW Marriott Phuket Chalong Bay Resort & Spa
- Location: Phuket, Thailand
- Expected Opening Date: 2027 Q4
- Construction Type: New Building
- Construction Status: Under Construction
- Number of Rooms: 165
- Developer: Ratchaphruek Thai Development
- Group: JW Marriott Hotels & Resorts | Marriott International, Inc.
Sheraton Vienna
- Location: Vienna, Austria
- Expected Opening Date: 2027 Q1
- Construction Type: Refurbishment
- Construction Status: Planning
- Number of Rooms: 310
- Architect: Bates Smart
- Group: Sheraton Hotels & Resorts | Marriott International, Inc.
Where Marriott’s Five-Star Pipeline Goes Next
These four projects sit across different stages, with some breaking ground and some still in planning. However, they share a common thread: Marriott continuing to expand and refine its five-star presence in markets that matter. A lakeside resort in Bavaria, a reimagined Vienna landmark, a new JW Marriott in Phuket, a refurbished Atlanta property. The spread is one to watch.
For suppliers and industry professionals, the projects here represent an open window. Decisions around procurement, design partnerships, and key contacts are still being made, and that’s precisely when it pays to be in the conversation. The THP database tracks all of it, including the contacts attached to each development.