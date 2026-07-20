IHG Canada Hits 200-Hotel Milestone

IHG Hotels & Resorts now operates more than 200 open hotels in Canada, marking a growth milestone for the company. The expansion comes as Destination Canada forecasts visitor spending to rise 6 percent year-over-year in 2026, reaching more than $140 billion in value. IHG plans to open six additional hotels in Canada this year, adding to a pipeline of nearly 40 properties.

The six planned openings include Holiday Inn, Candlewood Suites, and Staybridge Suites properties in Barrie, Aurora East, Pembroke, and Woodstock. These follow seven new hotels that opened in Canada in 2025, including a Crowne Plaza in Toronto and four Staybridge Suites properties.

Market Growth and Tourism Outlook

Destination Canada’s 2026 forecast points to a resurgence in domestic travel across urban, suburban, and secondary markets. This trend supports IHG’s expansion strategy, which spans major metropolitan cities and secondary markets across the country. The company has not disclosed specific city-level performance data beyond the properties named in its pipeline.

IHG’s Canadian pipeline includes nearly 40 hotels in development. This pipeline sits within IHG’s broader global development pipeline of 2,300 properties. The company operates more than one million rooms across 7,000 hotels in over 100 countries worldwide.

New Brand Entries in Canada

IHG has introduced several newer brands to the Canadian market. voco hotels, which the company describes as its fastest-growing premium brand globally, recently signed its first Canadian hotels in Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver, and Niagara Falls. None of these voco properties have confirmed opening dates in the release.

The Garner brand will make its Canadian debut in 2027. Three Garner hotels are planned for southern Alberta, located in Red Deer, Medicine Hat, and near Calgary International Airport. This marks IHG’s move into the midscale conversion segment in the Canadian market.

Jolyon Bulley, Chief Executive Officer, Americas for IHG, said, “Reaching 200 open IHG hotels in Canada is a testament to the strength of our brands, the dedication of our teams and the trust our owners place in us. With a balance of major metropolitan cities and scenic natural landscapes, Canada offers a stay for every traveler and occasion. We remain focused on capitalizing on this building demand and delivering the right brands in the right places that meet evolving guest needs.”

IHG Hotels & Resorts is a global hospitality company with a purpose to provide True Hospitality for Good. The company has a family of 21 hotel brands and operates IHG One Rewards, a loyalty program with over 160 million members. Approximately 400,000 people work across IHG’s hotels and corporate offices globally.